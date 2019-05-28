Technology News

iPhone Price in India 4th Highest in the World, Claims Deutsche Bank Report

Nigeria, US, and Japan are the best places to get a good price for iPhone.

By | Updated: 28 May 2019 17:53 IST
iPhone Price in India 4th Highest in the World, Claims Deutsche Bank Report

If you are looking for the best price for an iPhone, India is not the ideal country. A new report has found that the price of iPhone XS in India is the fourth highest in the world. At $1,635 (roughly Rs. 1,12,000), the cost of iPhone XS in India is less only when compared to Brazil, Turkey and Argentina, said the report from Deutsche Bank. Brazil is the worst place for buy an iPhone XS, based on the price, as Apple charges 164 percent premium over the US price of the iPhone in the country. 

"Don't lose or damage your iPhone on holiday in Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, India or Greece as iPhones are 25-65 percent more expensive than in the US - still the cheapest place to buy outside of Nigeria which we can't quite explain," said the "Mapping the World's Prices 2019" report from Deutsche Bank.

Apart from Nigeria and United States, Japan is the best place to buy a cheap iPhone.  The report also revealed that iPhone models are cheaper in Bangladesh than in India.

Apart from iPhone models, the survey gives an account of the price differences of things like hotel rentals, gas price, and haircuts among others.

Haircuts in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Zurich are 10-15 times as expensive as in Dhaka, Bengaluru, Manila, and Cairo, the findings showed.

"For those living in Singapore, Copenhagen or Oslo, you are actively discouraged from buying a new car as policy makes it extraordinarily expensive. So maybe walk or ride a bike more there," said the report.

London has the most expensive public transport in the world and is also the most costly place to hire a car, according to the survey.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Apple, iPhone XS
iPhone Price in India 4th Highest in the World, Claims Deutsche Bank Report
