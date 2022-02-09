Technology News
loading

Apple to Turn iPhone Handsets Into Payment Terminals Through Tap-to-Pay Feature

Stripe and Shopify Point will be the first to offer the Tap to Pay feature to customers this year in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2022 09:51 IST
Apple to Turn iPhone Handsets Into Payment Terminals Through Tap-to-Pay Feature

Photo Credit: Apple

The feature will use NFC technology for making all kinds of payments

Highlights
  • Apple stresses on services privacy feature
  • Stripe and Shopify Point will offer “Tap to Pay” feature first
  • Apple reportedly working on 'buy now, pay later' service

Apple is introducing a new feature that will allow businesses to accept credit card and digital payments with just a tap on their iPhones, bypassing hardware systems such as Block's Square terminals.

The feature, to be launched later this year, will use near field communications (NFC) technology for making all kinds of payments, including between iPhones, Apple said on Tuesday. The tech giant added that it would not know what was being purchased or who was buying it, stressing on the services privacy feature.

Fintech services Stripe and Shopify Point will be the first to offer the “Tap to Pay” feature to business customers in the spring of 2022 in the US, the company said in a statement.

“Whether you're a salesperson at an internet-first retailer or an individual entrepreneur, you can soon accept contactless payments on a device that's already in your pocket: your iPhone,” said Billy Alvarado, Stripe's chief business officer.

Apple has been beefing up its fintech services. It launched its own credit card with Goldman Sachs in 2019 and is reportedly working on a "buy now, pay later" service.

“Apple views payments as an important standalone business for the company and they are looking to leverage it,” said Shannon Cross, analyst at Cross Research.

“Them venturing into contactless payments is an indication on how important payments are as a business for the company.”

Shares of Block fell 1.2 percent in early trading on Thursday, while those of Apple were little changed.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Block, Square, iPhone, Pay to Tap, Apple Pay to Tap
Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch
Chip Production: EU Looks to Ease Dependency on Asia, Announces $48-Billion Plan

Related Stories

Apple to Turn iPhone Handsets Into Payment Terminals Through Tap-to-Pay Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  2. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  3. Oscars Nominations 2022 — the Full List
  4. iPhone Handsets to Get Tap-to-Pay Feature in Apple’s Fintech Push
  5. Vivo T1 5G Launching in India Today: Livestream Details, Specifications
  6. Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Asus ROG Fusion II 300, ROG Fusion II 500 Gaming Headsets Debut in India
  10. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Purportedly Appears on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Beta Announced With Voice Commands, Open Party Support and Accessibility Improvements
  2. Infinix Zero 5G Launched as Company’s First 5G-Powered Smartphone: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro, Smart TV X43 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Dip Slightly as Bearish Investors Manage to Peg Back Most Popular Altcoins
  5. Instagram Rolls Out Bulk Delete Options, Multiple New Account Controls
  6. Vivo T1 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Chip Production: EU Looks to Ease Dependency on Asia, Announces $48-Billion Plan
  8. Apple to Turn iPhone Handsets Into Payment Terminals Through Tap-to-Pay Feature
  9. Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard Season Two to Debut on February 14: All You Need to Know
  10. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.