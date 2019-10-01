iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months

YouTuber Michael Bennett posted a video earlier this week after he found an iPhone in a filthy waterproof case at the bottom of the Edisto river in South Carolina. It had apparently been lying there for around 15 months.

In an interview with local news channel WDAM 7, Bennett described that it was difficult to find the owner of the device. He was not able to unlock the phone to find some information related to the owner since it was password protected.

So, he removed the SIM card in the iPhone and inserted it into a different phone and with this he managed to get the contact information of the owner.



After getting the relevant information, he returned the iPhone to its rightful owner Erica Bennett who lost the phone during a family trip on June 19, 2018.

Surprisingly the iPhone was returned to the owner in working condition.

"It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying, 'Hey I'm playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?' And I think he had called me after that. I'm pretty sure it was Father's Day," Erica Bennett was quoted by WDAM 7.