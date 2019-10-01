Technology News
loading

iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months

Surprisingly the iPhone was returned to the owner in working condition.

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 10:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months

Photo Credit: YouTube/ nuggetnoggin

Highlights
  • YouTuber Michael Bennett found an iPhone in a waterproof case
  • He found it at the bottom of the Edisto river in South Carolina, US
  • He returned the iPhone to its rightful owner Erica Bennett

YouTuber Michael Bennett posted a video earlier this week after he found an iPhone in a filthy waterproof case at the bottom of the Edisto river in South Carolina. It had apparently been lying there for around 15 months.

In an interview with local news channel WDAM 7, Bennett described that it was difficult to find the owner of the device. He was not able to unlock the phone to find some information related to the owner since it was password protected.

So, he removed the SIM card in the iPhone and inserted it into a different phone and with this he managed to get the contact information of the owner.


After getting the relevant information, he returned the iPhone to its rightful owner Erica Bennett who lost the phone during a family trip on June 19, 2018.

Surprisingly the iPhone was returned to the owner in working condition.

"It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying, 'Hey I'm playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?' And I think he had called me after that. I'm pretty sure it was Father's Day," Erica Bennett was quoted by WDAM 7.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone
TSMC Counter-Sues US Chip Rival GlobalFoundries for Patent Infringement
iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2, watchOS 6.0.1 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download
iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  2. Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Best Affordable Fitness Tracker?
  3. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Tipped
  4. Micromax iOne Note Launch Teased, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  6. iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months
  7. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  8. iPhone Lineup May Get LED-Illuminated Apple Logo, Patent Tips
  9. Apple, Samsung, OnePlus Rake in Rs. 750 Crores Sales in Amazon Sale
  10. Xiaomi Says Sold Over 10 Devices Per Second Through Ongoing Festive Sales
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2, watchOS 6.0.1 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download
  2. iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months
  3. TSMC Counter-Sues US Chip Rival GlobalFoundries for Patent Infringement
  4. WeWork Shelves Plan for IPO, Tries to Rebuild Battered Image
  5. Twitter Lets Users Sideline Unwanted Direct Messages
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, More
  7. Mi Mix 4 Not in The Works, Mi Mix Alpha the Only Mi Mix Phone in Development: Xiaomi Executive
  8. Micromax iOne Note Launch Teased; Will Sport Dual Rear Cameras, 3,950mAh Battery
  9. Xiaomi Says Sold Over 1.5 Million Devices Across Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com During Ongoing Festive Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.