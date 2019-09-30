iPhone Lineup May Get LED-Illuminated Apple Logo, Patent Tips

Future iPhone models are expected to feature an LED-illuminated Apple logo at the back of the device and it could be used for notifications, a recent company's patent suggests.

The patent, originally filed before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2018 and published last week, is titled as "Electronic Devices With Adjustable Decoration".

The patent also suggests that the LED may come in several colours, each one for the different notifications, news portal GizmoChina reported.

The idea of the LED-illuminated Apple logo, however, would not be new as it was available on older MacBook models too.

The 2020 iPhone lineup could feature a metal frame design similar to the one that was used for the iPhone 4 back in 2010.

The next year's iPhone models may support 5G and will come with an in-display fingerprint sensors.

In addition, they are also expected to drop the notch and replace it with an in-display front camera.