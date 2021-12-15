Technology News
loading

Apple Now Lets Users Reset, Erase Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting to a PC or Mac

However, the feature does not give strangers a way to reset a locked iPhone or iPad.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 December 2021 19:03 IST
Apple Now Lets Users Reset, Erase Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting to a PC or Mac

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has brought Security Lockout mode to help users reset their locked devices

Highlights
  • iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 is required for the new feature
  • Apple users earlier needed to connect their devices to a PC or Mac
  • iPhone or iPad that is locked must have be connected to a network

Apple has introduced a feature called Security Lockout mode to let users reset and erase data from their locked iPhone or iPad, without needing them to connect it to a PC or Mac. The feature is a part of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 that both were released earlier this week. It also comes into action only when you fail to enter the correct passcode on your iPhone or iPad after several attempts. Your device also needs to be connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network to enable the resetting process.

Until now, users were able to reset their locked iPhone and iPad and erase data only after connecting them to their PC or Mac. Apple has brought an ease to that requirement by enabling users to erase and reset their locked devices natively.

The new addition was initially brought into notice by 9to5Mac and as detailed by Apple in a support page, is meant to help users easily reset the iPhone and iPad in case they forgot their passcode. However, it does not give strangers a way to reset a locked iPhone or iPad as users need to enter their Apple ID credentials to accomplish the resetting process.

After you repeatedly enter incorrect passcodes on your device, the Security Lockout mode will become active on the lock screen. It will come with an Erase iPhone or Erase iPad button — depending on the device you have — to permanently erase your data and reset the device. You will then be asked to type your Apple ID password to sign out of your Apple ID on the device.

It is important to note that your data will be completely erased from your iPhone or iPad once you use the Security Lockout mode. You are, therefore, recommended to make sure that you recently backed up your data and settings before proceeding.

The feature is also limited to users who are on iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. On earlier versions, you will continue to see the disabled message that has just a shortcut to access your emergency contact.

iphone lock screen image gadgets 360 iPhone

Users on an earlier iOS or iPadOS version do not have the option to reset and erase their locked devices

 

The iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates also include features such as App Privacy Report and support for Apple Music Voice Plan. Alongside the two new software versions, Apple released watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1. HomePod users also received HomePod Software Version 15.2 with Apple Music Voice Plan support and Siri's voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in French (Canada, France), Spanish (Mexico, Spain, US), and German (Austria, Germany).

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, Security Lockout Mode, Apple, iPhone, iPad
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, More

Related Stories

Apple Now Lets Users Reset, Erase Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting to a PC or Mac
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 100MB Data for 30 Days
  2. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  3. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Is Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  7. Korean Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Language in India: Duolingo Report
  8. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  9. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  10. Realme 9i Tipped to Sport 5,000mAh Battery by FCC Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Watch 2 First Look Revealed Ahead of December 22 Launch, Alleged Pricing Leaked
  2. Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Neckband Earphones With 18-Hour Battery Life and Fast Charging Launched in India
  3. PUBG: Battlegrounds Announces Special Rewards for Existing Players, Will Offer Battlegrounds Plus for Free
  4. Apple Now Lets Users Reset, Erase Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting to a PC or Mac
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, More
  6. Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users
  7. Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Apple TV: Pricing, Plans Compared
  8. Decentralised Social ‘DESO’ Crypto Tokens Are Now Listed on Coinbase
  9. India’s TWS Market Grew Whopping 92 Percent in Q3 Despite Global Slowdown: Canalys
  10. Meta, CBSE Partner to Help 10 Million Students, 1 Million Educators Learn About AR, Online Safety
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com