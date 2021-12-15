Apple has introduced a feature called Security Lockout mode to let users reset and erase data from their locked iPhone or iPad, without needing them to connect it to a PC or Mac. The feature is a part of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 that both were released earlier this week. It also comes into action only when you fail to enter the correct passcode on your iPhone or iPad after several attempts. Your device also needs to be connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network to enable the resetting process.

Until now, users were able to reset their locked iPhone and iPad and erase data only after connecting them to their PC or Mac. Apple has brought an ease to that requirement by enabling users to erase and reset their locked devices natively.

The new addition was initially brought into notice by 9to5Mac and as detailed by Apple in a support page, is meant to help users easily reset the iPhone and iPad in case they forgot their passcode. However, it does not give strangers a way to reset a locked iPhone or iPad as users need to enter their Apple ID credentials to accomplish the resetting process.

After you repeatedly enter incorrect passcodes on your device, the Security Lockout mode will become active on the lock screen. It will come with an Erase iPhone or Erase iPad button — depending on the device you have — to permanently erase your data and reset the device. You will then be asked to type your Apple ID password to sign out of your Apple ID on the device.

It is important to note that your data will be completely erased from your iPhone or iPad once you use the Security Lockout mode. You are, therefore, recommended to make sure that you recently backed up your data and settings before proceeding.

The feature is also limited to users who are on iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. On earlier versions, you will continue to see the disabled message that has just a shortcut to access your emergency contact.

Users on an earlier iOS or iPadOS version do not have the option to reset and erase their locked devices

The iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates also include features such as App Privacy Report and support for Apple Music Voice Plan. Alongside the two new software versions, Apple released watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1. HomePod users also received HomePod Software Version 15.2 with Apple Music Voice Plan support and Siri's voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in French (Canada, France), Spanish (Mexico, Spain, US), and German (Austria, Germany).