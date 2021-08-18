Technology News
loading

iPhone Users Complain About ‘No Service’ Network Issue After iOS 14.7.1 Update

The problem isn’t limited to any particular iPhone model as users on models including iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 11, and even the iPhone 12 are complaining about it.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 August 2021 17:27 IST
iPhone Users Complain About ‘No Service’ Network Issue After iOS 14.7.1 Update

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tomasz Kulesa

iOS 14.7.1 was released for iPhone users last month to fix a security flaw and an Apple Watch-related bug

Highlights
  • iOS 14.7.1 is causing a “No Service” issue for some iPhone users
  • Apple is yet to confirm a fix for the problem
  • iPhone users affected by the bug have complained on Apple forums

Some iPhone users are complaining about a “No Service” issue after updating to iOS 14.7.1. The iOS update, which was released late last month, was meant to fix an Apple Watch unlocking bug and a zero-day vulnerability. However, several users have taken to Apple's forums to report that they started facing network coverage problems on their iPhone models after installing the iOS 14.7.1 update. The issue is apparently not limited to a specific model and seems to have impacted people using older phones including iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 as well newer iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models.

Affected users have raised complaints about the “No Service” issue on Apple Community forums. Some of them have also reported the same problem on Apple Developer Forums.

“After I update (sic) my iPhone 11 to iOS 14.7.1, I lost signal. Carrier is not found,” one of the affected users wrote on the company's community forums.

Some users on the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the iPhone 7 responded to the original forum post to confirm that the problem impacted their phones as well. The user complaints were initially noticed by 9to5Mac.

Apple has provided a support page specifically for users who normally get “No Service” or network “Searching” issues on their iPhone or iPad (Cellular version). The page recommends users to restart their device, check for a carrier settings update, and reset network settings if other recommendations don't work.

Some affected users said that they tried following the tips Apple provided on its support page but nothing worked for them.

“I have tried all the troubleshooting steps and still cannot get it [the iPhone] to work,” one user mentioned in a post on Apple Developer Forums.

A few users also commented on the 9to5Mac article that they were facing network issues even on the latest iPhone models — the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro.

Through iOS 14.7.1, Apple offered the bug fix for an issue that prevented Touch ID on iPhones from unlocking an Apple Watch with “Unlock with iPhone” turned on. The software also fixed a zero-day vulnerability for which the Indian government had also asked users to update their iPhones. However, it appears that while the iOS 14.7.1 update did address some of the previous issues, it has introduced the annoying network problem for several users.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for a comment on the matter and will update when the company responds.

This is notably not the first time when Apple has pushed a new public release of its iOS that has started causing issues for some users. In June, some users after updating to iOS 14.6 reported severe battery drain problems. Several iPhone users also complained about a similar battery power dropping issue after installing iOS 14.2 in December.

Given the number of complaints Apple has received on its forums, we can expect a fix to reach users in the coming days. It could be available in the form of iOS 14.7.2, though the Cupertino-based company is also reportedly working on iOS 14.8 that could come sometime before the anticipated iOS 15 release.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 14.7.1, iOS update, iPhone no service, Apple iPhone, iPhone, iOS, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tesla May Face US FTC Probe Over Self-Driving Claims as Senators Urge

Related Stories

iPhone Users Complain About ‘No Service’ Network Issue After iOS 14.7.1 Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest
  3. Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  4. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  5. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  6. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Arrives on iPhone, iPad After Months of Wait
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  9. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  10. iPhone 13 — Alongside Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 — May Launch Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent’s WeChat Among 42 Apps Rebuked by China Over Illegal User Data Transfer
  2. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Listed by Retailer Ahead of Launch, Price and Specifications Leak
  3. iPhone Users Complain About ‘No Service’ Network Issue After iOS 14.7.1 Update
  4. Tesla May Face US FTC Probe Over Self-Driving Claims as Senators Urge
  5. Ola S1 Pro to Bajaj Chetak: Take Your Pick From These Popular Electric Scooters
  6. Acer Predator Helios 300 Refreshed With Intel Core H-Series Processor, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate in India
  7. JBL Wave 100 TWS Earphones With Lid-Less Charging Case Launched in India
  8. Baidu Says Second Generation Kunlun AI Chips Enter Mass Production
  9. Binance Hires Former US Treasury Criminal Investigator as Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer
  10. Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colourway Launched: Price in India, Availability, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com