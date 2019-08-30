Technology News
loading

Google Reveals Malicious Websites Have Been Secretly Hacking Into iPhones for Years

The hackers had access to sensitive data, chat apps, and more on hacked iPhones, Google’s Project Zero team says.

By | Updated: 30 August 2019 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Reveals Malicious Websites Have Been Secretly Hacking Into iPhones for Years

Photo Credit: Brendan Smialowski/ AFP

Exploits being used by the hackers covered almost every version from iOS 10 to iOS 12

Highlights
  • Google identified five iPhone exploit chains used by the hackers
  • The iPhone zero-day used by the hackers was patched in February
  • The exact scope of the hack is unclear

Google on Thursday announced that it has discovered a number of hacked websites that have been found to be pushing malware to Apple iPhone users for at least two years. These websites, controlled by an unknown set of people, were being used to indiscriminately attack their visitors using a iPhone zero-day flaw. The search giant's Project Zero Team hasn't shared any details about these websites but it estimates that they were receiving thousands of visitors per week. Earlier this year, Google had revealed this iOS zero-day flaw without sharing any specifics.

“Earlier this year Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) discovered a small collection of hacked websites. The hacked sites were being used in indiscriminate watering hole attacks against their visitors, using iPhone 0-day,” Google's Project Zero team wrote in a blog post.

“There was no target discrimination; simply visiting the hacked site was enough for the exploit server to attack your device, and if it was successful, install a monitoring implant. We estimate that these sites receive thousands of visitors per week,” the post added.

During its investigation, Google's TAG was able to spot five exploit chains, covering almost every version from iOS 10 through to iOS 12, being used by the hackers to spy the data off unsuspecting iPhone users. These exploits chains were targeting a total of 14 vulnerabilities present on the Apple iPhones, seven in the Web browser, five in the kernel, and two sandbox escapes. At least one of the privilege escalation chains was found to be zero-day (previously undiscovered) and it was reported to Apple in February this year and the company patched it soon after in iOS 12.1.4. Google had publicly revealed the zero-day but hadn't shared any details at the time.

According to Google, once the malware was successfully placed on an iPhone, it would steal files and upload live location data. It also had access to iPhone users' keychain, which is used for storing metadata and sensitive information like passwords, as well as apps like WhatsApp, iMessage, and Telegram. While the end-to-end encryption on these apps protects the messages from being snooped on during transit, the malware's presence of the device itself made the encryption moot.

Fortunately, the malware is said to be non-persistent, so if a user had rebooted their iPhone, the malware would get removed but the initial infection itself could have already delivered sensitive information to the hackers.

“Given the breadth of information stolen, the attackers may nevertheless be able to maintain persistent access to various accounts and services by using the stolen authentication tokens from the keychain, even after they lose access to the device,” Google's Ian Beer wrote in a blog post.

Google's revelations came on the same day as Apple sent out invites to the media for a press event on September 10 to announce the new iPhone models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iOS 10, iOS 12, iOS 12.1.4, iPhone Hack
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M7 Budget Tablets With Android Pie Launched
Google Reveals Malicious Websites Have Been Secretly Hacking Into iPhones for Years
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Redmi Note 8 Series Coming to India in '8 Weeks': Xiaomi India Chief
  3. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  4. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  5. Apple Sends Invites for September 10 Special Event, New iPhones Expected
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus 6Z, More Phones Get August Security Patch
  7. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
  8. Army of Women Earning $4 a Day Could Be Behind Your Next iPhone
  9. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  10. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reveals Malicious Websites Have Been Secretly Hacking Into iPhones for Years
  2. Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M7 Budget Tablets With Android Pie Launched
  3. Google Expands Scope of Its Bug Bounty Programme, Unveils Data Protection Reward Program for Developers
  4. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  5. OnePlus TV to Receive Android TV Software Updates for at Least 3 Years: CEO Pete Lau
  6. Mighty Little Bheem Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  7. Flipkart to End Single-Use Plastic in Packaging by 2021
  8. Realme Q Official Poster, Leaked Hands-On Images Suggest It Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro for China
  9. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  10. Waymo Urges US to 'Promptly' Remove Barriers to Self-Driving Cars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.