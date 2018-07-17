Apple's iPhones, in the past, have been known to have stellar build quality with protection against bumps, drops, as well as dust and water ingress. Just recently, in June this year, an iPhone X survived over 2 weeks underwater, without a waterproof case. Two new instances have now emerged online that showcase the durability of an iPhone despite having been dropped from a height of as much as 1,000 feet.

The first video comes all the way from Ames, Iowa in the US. iPhone owner Sarvinder Naberhaus was flying a vintage biplane with her friend when she lost control of her iPhone (model not specified) that got blown away by the wind speed. She was discouraged by her pilot, and common sense, that by no chance could she find the iPhone in working condition.

But, the Find My iPhone app came to the rescue as she managed to locate the phone that had been lying in a thick bed of tall grass. The iPhone is claimed to have been working normally, without any scratches caused by the drop. "I literally went into shock. I asked this is this for real? Is that the same phone?'" and I said 'this is a miracle phone, you can't drop a phone 1000 feet and have it still work!'" said Naberhaus' friend Donna Johnson to WhoTV. Of course, the thick grass bed would have helped absorb much of the impact, and things would likely have been quite different if it fell on concrete or hard ground. Or, would they have? The next video showcases an iPhone that fell 450 feet to fall onto concrete, and survive almost unscratched.

The second video from the US, from the city of Orlando in Florida, this time involving an iPhone 7 Plus. Cansel Yildirim, owner of the iPhone in question, was enjoying her ride on the StarFlyer, the world's tallest swing ride, when her smartphone fell out from her hands (at the 38-second mark) and down to the ground. Add to that, there was no case on the iPhone 7 Plus that fell down.

Much like the first case, Yildirim also made use of the nifty Find My iPhone app in an attempt to locate the phone. Much to everyone's surprise, there was no crack on the handset; only one scratch was spotted by the user. The video camera app was still rolling and had captured the entire footage including the massive 450-foot drop.

Of course, readers should note that the two cases may very well be freak incidents in which nothing happened to the iPhone units, and, should not try dropping their iPhone to test their durability. Apple doesn't cover damage due to drops in its standard warranty.