Today is the last day to get out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements at the discounted price of Rs. 1,995. The offer that emerged from the iPhone slowdown saga last year is valid for a list of iPhone models, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. Originally, Apple was charging around Rs. 6,500 for customers replacing the battery of an iPhone that isn't in warranty. The Cupertino giant, however, discounted the original price to compensate the slowing down of old iPhone models to ultimately prevent unexpected shutdowns.

If you have an iPhone that's eligible for an out-of-warranty battery replacement, you can book a service appointment online via the Apple website or directly visit your nearby Apple service centre in person.

Once you've taken an online appointment, you need to follow the below steps.

Find your nearest Apple service centre via the official Apple website. Go the service centre and take a token (usually this can be done via an iPad that's near the counter). Wait for your name to be called by one of the service representatives. Go to the counter and let the service representative inspect your iPhone. They will run a diagnostics check, and inspect for physical damage. If everything's fine with your iPhone, they'll tell you that your iPhone is cleared for an out-of-warranty battery replacement. You can make the payment and take your iPhone home with you. In 2-3 working days, a service centre representative will call you and ask you to visit the centre again. Once you do that, you can again follow steps 2 and 3, and get your iPhone battery replaced. It takes 30-45 minutes for the battery to be replaced.

As Gadgets 360 reported last week, there are long queues of walk-in customers at various Apple authorised service centres. The iPhone maker is also facing a short supply of battery replacements that we observed even early this year. Moreover, analysts estimated that the iPhone battery replacement programme could be a huge burden for Apple in the short run, though it is likely to benefit the company in the long run.

The normal price of an iPhone battery replacement is around Rs. 6,500 after December 31, 2018, deadline ends. Therefore, it is recommended to opt for the replacement before the end of the day.