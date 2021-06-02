iPhone users are reporting of a severe battery drain issue after updating to iOS 14.6. This update was released late last month and includes Apple Card Family, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, and AirTag related changes among other things. The update looked to fix issues with the startup performance of devices, but it seems to have brought along problems of its own. One iPhone user claimed that his device drained by a massive 70 percent overnight, while another user said that his phone's battery continued to drain even when he left his phone on charging overnight.

Users are taking to the Apple Support Forum to complain of this battery drain issue. iPhone users are accustomed to seeing the battery power go down by a few points overnight, but users are reporting of ‘excessive' battery drainage after updating to iOS 14.6. A user said that their iPhone XS battery drained down to about 30 percent in the morning even after fully charging it before going to bed. This is to say the battery drained by a massive 70 percent even when the phone was left idle.

An iPhone 12 user complained that their phone's battery went up to only 30 percent even after keeping it on charging overnight and that it “keeps on draining”. The user says that the device's battery health —an indication of its current health compared to the original capacity— is at 96 percent.

This issue does not seem to be limited to a few handsets and several users across different models and generations of the iPhone, including the iPhone 12 mini, are complaining of the issue. Users have identified that the issue has cropped up after their devices were updated to iOS 14.6. Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue and offer a solution.

One user on Reddit claimed that the problem may be related to AirTags being added to the Find My Network. “A ton of people have said once they added an AirTag, their battery life took a hit. But you also got to realize that AirTag location awareness was also added to every iOS device with 14.6,” the user said.