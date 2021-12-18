Technology News
It was not immediately clear how many workers at the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai are seriously ill.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 December 2021 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

A bulk of Foxconn's workforce is women

  • Foxconn factory on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai
  • The food poisoning occurred earlier this week
  • Foxconn is one of the manufacturers for iPhones in India

Several employees of a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple, were hospitalised on Saturday after a bout of food poisoning, a source familiar with the matter said.

The food poisoning occurred earlier this week at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives, said a second source. A bulk of the Taiwanese manufacturer's workforce is women.

It was not immediately clear how many workers are seriously ill and whether the incident would disrupt production at the plant in Sriperumbudur, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

