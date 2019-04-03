Apple is reportedly planning to bring three iPhone models with OLED screens next year, moving away from the current lineup of two OLED models and one LCD model, which will continue for this year as well. The Cupertino, California-based company is also said to be continuing with the same screen sizes as 2018 this year, however that will also change in 2020. Additionally, the iPhone maker may use Samsung's Y-Octa or LG's TOE touch technology to keep the 2020's smallest iPhone model slim.

Taiwanese publication DigiTimes reports that Apple will be releasing the 2020 iPhone models in 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch, 6.67-inch display sizes, citing sources in Taiwan's handset component supply chain. These screen sizes will be a slight departure from the existing 5.8-inch, 6.5-inch, and 6.1-inch models, but apart from the smallest model there isn't going to a huge size difference. The publication also notes, as we mentioned earlier, all three 2020 iPhone models will use OLED display technology.

Additionally, the 5.42-inch iPhone model may use the Y-Octa display panel from Samsung Display or TOE touch technology from LG Display, both of which claim to reduce the display costs. The Y-Octa is a touch-integrated OLED screen that is comparably thinner than traditional OLED panels. A December 2018 report had also hinted that Apple is planning to use Samsung's Y-Octa panels to make future iPhone model thinner and lighter. The details about LG's TOE touch panel are scarce at this moment.

Apart from the screen sizes, no other details about 2020 iPhone models are known at this point and that is likely to remain the case of sometime give we are around one and a half years away from the official launch of 2020 Apple iPhone models.