iPhone 9 Plus could the higher variant of Apple's rumoured budget smartphone iPhone 9, a fresh report indicates citing iOS 14 code snippets. If true, it is safe to assume that Apple through its rumoured iPhone 9-series will try to lure old iPhone users to switch to the newer ones. From our previous reports, we have seen that the iPhone 9 is speculated to house new features which some of the old iPhone models do not have. Since Apple has not confirmed its next smartphones lineup, all this should be taken with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, another report citing a Geekbench listing has suggested that Apple is developing a new device (possibly the iPhone 12) with a processor said to be more powerful than Apple A12X on the 12.5-inch iPad Pro.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, the upcoming iOS 14's code has allegedly revealed that Apple is likely to release iPhone 9-series which will include iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus. Previous reports have indicated that iPhone 9 is rumoured to pack Touch ID and services including Express Transit, which is not enabled in older iPhone models such as the iPhone 6.

The latest report has also suggested that the iPhone 9 (also known as iPhone SE 2) and iPhone 9 Plus can be powered by the Apple's A13 Bionic SoC which is currently found in the iPhone 11-series. If all this is true, it is safer to assume that the iPhone 9 Plus will come with better specifications such as an enhanced camera and battery, as traditionally noticed in the 'Plus' variants of the iPhone lineup. All this simply indicates that Apple through this series will be looking forward to shifting old iPhone users to the newer ones.

Earlier, famed Apple-tracking analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had highlighted that the new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE will come with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage with the price tag starting $399 (roughly Rs. 29,000). When the rumoured smartphone comes to India, it might be relatively more expensive and can cost somewhere around Rs. 35,000. At the time the iPhone SE was launched in India in 2016, the phone was initially priced at Rs. 39,000. Similarly, the Plus variant can easily cost Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 more than the base variant.

Meanwhile, an online post citing a Geekbench listing has highlighted that Apple is developing a new device (possible iPhone 12) with a more powerful processor than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with Apple's A12X chipset. According to the listing, while the A12X chipset with 8 cores scored 1110 points on a single core and 4568 points on the multi-core, the unconfirmed new chipset's scores go beyond. The processor under the name 'APWL2@HmP Big Little U Soc', scored 1658 points on a single core and 4612 points on multi-core. It is rumoured that this processor could be the new A14 chipset by Apple which we can see on iPhone 12 and other Apple devices.

The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 was expected to launch at Apple's rumoured March 31 event, but that may have been cancelled over coronavirus concerns. More should be unveiled in the lead of up WWDC 2020 in June, which is set to be an online launch event.