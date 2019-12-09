Technology News
loading

iPhone 9, Not iPhone SE 2, Is Likely the Name of Apple’s iPhone SE Successor: Report

iPhone SE successor is rumoured to be launching in March 2020 and will have a design similar to iPhone 8.

By | Updated: 9 December 2019 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 9, Not iPhone SE 2, Is Likely the Name of Apple’s iPhone SE Successor: Report

iPhone SE 2 is said to feature the same chassis as that of the iPhone 8

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 2 is said to go into mass production in January 2020
  • The device is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display with bezels
  • It will have A13 Bionic chip with 3GB of RAM

A new report from Japanese blog Macotakara has claimed that the iPhone SE 2 will likely be called the iPhone 9, owing to the fact that it will feature the same chassis as that of the iPhone 8. The device is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display with bezels along with a faster A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and could start selling at $399.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone SE 2 is scheduled to go into mass production in January 2020 and will be launched at the end of March.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

The iPhone SE 2 will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.

Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2, iPhone 9, Macotakara, Apple
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Pack 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras; Teaser Reveals Metal Frame, Gradient Finish
The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer Teases More of the Same in 2020

Related Stories

iPhone 9, Not iPhone SE 2, Is Likely the Name of Apple’s iPhone SE Successor: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  2. Vivo V17 Launching in India Today: Livestream, Expected Price, and More
  3. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Airtel Removes FUP Cap on Calling for Unlimited Plans, Reveals New Plans
  6. SpaceX Delivers Genetically Engineered Mice, Worms, Robot to Space Station
  7. Realme XT 730G, Truly Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India on December 17
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch on December 12
  9. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans, Nokia 2.3 Launch & More News This Week
  10. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 9, Not iPhone SE 2, Is Likely the Name of Apple’s iPhone SE Successor: Report
  2. Vivo U20 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Vivo.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Pack 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras; Teaser Reveals Metal Frame, Gradient Finish
  4. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot in a New Era, With New Villains, and Her Old Love
  5. New Mac Pro Orders Open December 10 in the US
  6. Vivo V17 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  7. Elon Musk's Defamation Win May Reset Legal Landscape for Social Media in the US
  8. SpaceX Delivers Genetically Engineered 'Mighty Mice,' Worms, Robot to International Space Station
  9. OnePlus 8 Lite Leak-Based Renders Show Dual Rear Cameras, Centre-Aligned Hole Punch
  10. Vodafone Idea Follows Airtel, Removes FUP Limit on Voice Calls for All Unlimited Prepaid Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.