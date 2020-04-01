Technology News

iPhone 9 Launch: iOS 13.4.5 Beta Code Lends Credence to Low-Cost iPhone Rumours, Release Date Tipped

iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 will reportedly go official on April 15 as per a new rumour.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 1 April 2020 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: @OnLeaks x iGeeksBlog

iPhone 9’s leak-based renders clearly show the presence of a Touch ID sensor

Highlights
  • iPhone 9 will reportedly offer CarKey support
  • The phone’s NFC scanning feature might play a role here
  • iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 might arrive later this month

iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 has been in the news lately, and if rumours are to be believed, the phone will go official later this month, despite multiple reports hinting at a delay owing to the current coronavirus situation. Notably though, the code of iOS 13.4.5 beta has further offered evidence in support of the iPhone 9's existence (if it was still in doubt) as it hints at the arrival of an iPhone model with Touch ID. The upcoming phone is mentioned in the strings concerning CarKey, a feature that will allow users to unlock, lock, or start their car using their iPhone or Apple Watch.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the CarKey API now shows a line of code that mentions compatibility with an iPhone packing Touch ID module. You may ask that this can turn out be an iPhone 8 or any other iPhone model with a Touch ID sensor. Well, CarKey employs the Express Transit Card technology that allows users to unlock or lock their car even when the phone runs out of juice. And even though the aforementioned technology is available on iPhone 6s and later models, only the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 series currently offer the option to use the battery reserve for utilising CarKey.

Since neither of the three phones come with a Touch ID sensor, it is quietly likely that iOS 13.4.5 beta's code is pointing towards the iPhone 9. As per multiple leaks surfacing online in the past few months, the iPhone 9 will bring back the Touch ID sensor. It must also be noted that the iOS 14's code reportedly mentions NFC tag scanning support for iPhone 9. While details about the hardware behind CarKey are still under the wraps, NFC is said to play a key role here, which essentially rules out the iPhone 8 or any older iPhone model with Touch ID and leaves the door open for the iPhone 9.

 

 

Moreover, Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech claims that Apple has locked April 15 as the launch date for iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 after holding an internal meeting. Moreover, the iPhone 9 sales are set to kick off on April 22. However, the aforementioned dates are tentative, which means they can be changed depending on the coronavirus situation, so don't hold your breath just yet.



Further reading: iPhone 9, iPhone SE 2, Apple, CarKey
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More

 
 

