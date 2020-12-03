Technology News
iPhone 8 Series, Later Models Now Support 1080p FaceTime Calls Over Wi-Fi

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users were able to make FaceTime calls at 720p when connected to Wi-Fi, up till now.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 December 2020 14:01 IST
iPhone 12 models support 1080p FaceTime calls over 5G and Wi-Fi

Highlights
  • iPhone 8 series can now make 1080p FaceTime calls over Wi-Fi
  • The feature was reportedly added with iOS 14.2
  • iPhone X, later models got support for 1080p FaceTime calls with iOS 14

iPhone 8 series now supports FaceTime calls at 1080p over Wi-Fi. With iOS 14, Apple added support for 1080p FaceTime calls on iPhone X and beyond, but the comparison page on Apple's website has been updated to show the iPhone 8 is also among the phones that support this feature. Originally, FaceTime calls on older iPhone models were limited to 720p over Wi-Fi. A report suggests that Apple added support for 1080p FaceTime on the iPhone 8 series with iOS 14.2, but the changelog does not mention this feature.

As per the iOS 14 changelog on Apple's website, one of the changes was the implementation of 1080p FaceTime calls on iPhone X and later. However, the specification comparison page shows that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also support 1080p FaceTime calls over Wi-Fi. While it is unclear when the iPhone 8 series got this feature, a report by MacMagazine states that it was added to older iPhone models –iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max – with the iOS 14.2 update.

The publication noted that iOS 14.2 was released on November 5 and the iPhone XR specifications page started listing FaceTime HD (1080p) from November 9. There seems to be some discrepancy between what the iOS 14 changelog mentions and what the publication has reported. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for some clarity on the same and this report will be updated when we hear back.

iPhone 12 series is able to make FaceTime calls at 1080p on Wi-Fi and 5G, but older iPhone models will not be able to do so on mobile data. MacMagazine tested FaceTime calls on both 4G and Wi-Fi and found that the difference between the two was quite noticeable. The report also states that the front cameras on the iPhone 12 series are identical to the previous generation, suggesting that 4G connectivity is the cause of limitation for 1080p FaceTime calls over mobile data on iPhone 11 series.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iOS 14
Vineet Washington
