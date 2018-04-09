Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Editions Launched

  hindi
, 09 April 2018
iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Editions Launched

Highlights

  • iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus RED Editions now official
  • All new iPhone models feature a matte red aluminium finish
  • The new (PRODUCT) RED Editions are now up for pre-orders

As expected, Apple has formally launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Editions. The new iPhone models come with a matte red aluminium finish and sport 64GB and 256GB storage options. All two (PRODUCT) RED Editions will initially be available for pre-orders in the US and other markets from Tuesday, and will be and in stores beginning Friday, April 13. India availability for the new models is set for May. Last year, Apple brought the red variants of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The aim of launching the red variants is to support (RED), an organisation that raises awareness and funds to help combat HIV/AIDS in Africa.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED prices

Prices of for the new models are the same as the existing colours. This means the iPhone 8 (PRODUCT) RED Edition with 64GB onboard storage is priced at $699 in the US (Rs. 67,940 in India), while its 256GB variant is available at $849 (Rs. 81,500). The iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED with 64GB storage, on the other side, carries a price tag of $799 (Rs. 77,560), and its 256GB variant is priced at $949 (Rs. 91,110).

Apple said both special edition models will be available to order beginning Tuesday, April 10 after 5:30 a.m. PDT, and start delivering to customers and arriving in stores in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and US on Friday, April 13. Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE and other countries and regions will follow later in April, with Chile, Colombia, India, Israel, Turkey and other countries and regions following in May.

Apple also introduced a new (PRODUCT) RED iPhone X Leather Folio, which will be available beginning Tuesday at $99 (Rs. 7,900) in the US.

With the new launch, Apple is now offering a plethora of (RED) products, including leather cases, silicone cases, and smart battery case for iPhone, as well as Apple Watch Sport Band, Apple Watch Classic Buckle, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, iPod touch, and a Smart Cover for iPad.

Apple says that part of the proceeds of sales from its (PRODUCT) RED range goes to the Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counselling, treatment, and prevention programmes with focus specifically on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies. As of December last year, the iPhone maker had raised over $160 million (nearly Rs. 1,038 crores) for the (PRODUCT) RED brand owned by (RED).

Comments

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review

Display

4.70-inch

Processor

hexa-core

Front Camera

7-megapixel

Resolution

750x1334 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

iOS 11

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1821mAh
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Portrait Mode is great
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design, ungainly
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 Plus review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

hexa-core

Front Camera

7-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

iOS 11

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2691mAh
Further reading: iPhone 8 PRODUCT RED, iPhone 8 Plus PRODUCT RED, PRODUCT RED, RED, Apple, Mobiles
iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Editions Launched
 
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
