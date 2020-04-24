Technology News
iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Model Discontinued in India After iPhone SE (2020) Launch

Apple has discontinued both 64GB and 128GB models of the iPhone 8 in India, Gadgets 360 has learnt.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 April 2020 18:34 IST
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB option has been discontinued

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 2020 was launched recently, its price starts at Rs. 42,500
  • iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 8 models have almost identical specifications
  • Because of this, Apple seems to have discontinued the iPhone 8 entirely

iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB variant have been discontinued in India, Gadgets 360 has learnt. Apple will only offer the iPhone 8 Plus 128GB model going forward, and iPhone 8 as well as iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model stocks will no longer be replenished. The consumers will only be able to buy the discontinued iPhone models until the current stocks with e-retailers and brick-and-mortar stores last. The iPhone 7, on the other hand, is still listed on the Apple website and is likely to remain available alongside the 128GB model of iPhone 8 Plus.

The portfolio revision from Apple comes after the launch of iPhone SE (2020) that was unveiled earlier this month as the new affordable iPhone model. As mentioned, Apple no longer plans to bring new stock for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model in the country. The company has also seemingly updated its website that is only showing the price of the 128GB model of iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone SE (2020) Launch Impressions

iPhone SE (2020), which is expected go on sale in the country sometime after the lockdown lifts, is priced starting at Rs. 42,500 and comes with almost the same specifications as the iPhone 8, barring upgrades in a few departments. iPhone 8 Plus 128GB model, on the other hand, currently retails at Rs. 58,600.

iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 8

In addition to iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 8 Plus 128GB model, iPhone 11 series, and iPhone X series, Apple will also continue to sell the iPhone 7. The prices of the iPhone 7 continue to be listed on the Apple website, and the phone retails at Rs. 31,500 for the 32GB model and Rs. 36,800 for the 128GB model.

Given that the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE (2020) have almost identical specifications, this discontinuation makes a lot of sense. However, the logic behind discontinuing the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB option is not known. In any case, the new iPhone SE (2020) comes packed with the latest A13 Bionic chip, a single 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Portrait mode, and IP67 certification.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 1821mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Portrait Mode is great
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design, ungainly
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 Plus review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2691mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone, iPhone 7
