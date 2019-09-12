Technology News
iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Get New 128GB Storage Models; 256GB Model Discontinued

Apple appears to have discontinued the 256GB models of the iPhone 8 duo.

12 September 2019
The iPhone 8 now starts at Rs. 39,900 for the 64GB storage variant in India.

Highlights
  • iPhone 8’s new 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,900
  • 128GB model of iPhone 8 Plus carries a price tag of Rs. 54,900
  • Apple appears to have discontinued the 256GB storage variant

Apple slashed the prices of previous-gen iPhone models such as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone 7 duo following the iPhone 11 series' debut. But it appears that aside from the slashing the price of older iPhone models, Apple has also introduced a new 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. The 128GB storage variants of the iPhone 8 models are now listed on the Apple website in India. Additionally, Apple also appears to have discontinued the top-end 256GB storage variants of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, both of which are no longer listed on the website.

The company originally launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in two storage variants – 64GB and 256GB. But it appears that Apple has quietly added a new 128GB storage variant for the iPhone 8 duo, both of which are now listed on the official Apple India website. It is also worth mentioning that the 256GB storage variant for both the phones is absent from the product page, suggesting that it has been discontinued to make way for the cheaper 128GB models of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 8's 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 44,900 in India, while the 128GB model of the Apple iPhone 8 Plus comes with a price tag of Rs. 54,900. Both the phones will be available in the usual Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colour options. As for the iPhone 8's base 64GB storage model, it is now down to Rs. 39,900 (from Rs. 59,900) following the price cut after the iPhone 11 series' debut. On the other hand, the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 8 Plus is now available at Rs. 49,900. Earlier, it used to sell at Rs. 69,900.

The 128GB storage variants of the iPhone 8 duo are currently listed on the US Apple shop as well, where the iPhone 8's 128GB variant is available at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,000), while the iPhone 8 Plus will set buyers back by $599 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for its 128GB model. We have reached out to Apple regarding the online and retail availability of the new 128GB storage variants of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India and will update this article with the necessary details once we hear back.

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display4.70-inch
ProcessorApple A11 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity1821mAh
OSiOS 11
Resolution750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Portrait Mode is great
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design, ungainly
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 Plus review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorApple A11 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity2691mAh
OSiOS 11
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
