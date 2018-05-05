Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Some iPhone 7 Users Report Microphone Issues on iOS 11.3, Apple Said to Acknowledge Problem

Some iPhone 7 Users Report Microphone Issues on iOS 11.3, Apple Said to Acknowledge Problem

 
, 05 May 2018
Highlights

  • A microphone issue spotted on some iOS 11.3 running iPhone 7 models
  • Apple has reportedly acknowledged the existence of the issue
  • It is affecting a limited number of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

It hasn't been a fortnight since Apple released iOS 11.3.1 to fix the touch functionality of some iPhone 8 units with aftermarket displays that had become unresponsive after installing iOS 11.3. And now, Apple is in the headlines for an issue that is said to be affecting the iPhone 7 series. The issue, which has reportedly been acknowledged by the iPhone maker, affects the microphone of a limited number of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models running iOS 11.3 or later during voice calls. It appears to be an uncommon problem, noticed by a few users worldwide. However, the Tim Cook-led company is said to be all set to provide a warranty exception through Apple Authorised Service Providers for the affected units that are no longer covered under warranty.

According to a leaked document that has been circulated to Apple Authorised Service Providers, as spotted by MacRumors, Apple has asserted that users using the affected iPhone 7 units may experience a greyed-out speaker button during phone calls. The issue is said to mute the built-in microphone to prevent users from being heard during phone calls or FaceTime video calls.

Apple has reportedly directed service providers to run audio diagnostics on the affected devices. It has also instructed service providers to ask users to manually disconnect or power off any audio accessories connected to their iPhone to replicate the problem. Furthermore, if the diagnostic screen shows that the affected device "could not detect dock" or "accessory not supported" alert, the service providers have been instructed to initiate the repairing process. Alongside providing free of charge service to devices that are covered under warranty, the service providers can request for a warranty exception for the devices that are not under warranty but are impacted from the microphone issue. But notably, the company didn't specify in the leaked documents whether the repairs will be entirely free of charge for the out-of-warranty iPhone 7 units.

A few complaints about the microphone issue have emerged on the Web. Nevertheless, the problem doesn't seem to have impacted all iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users. We weren't able to notice its existence on our iPhone 7 unit. That said, Apple hasn't clarified the cause of the microphone issue. Considering the reported document, the company is not in favour of fixing the issue through a software update and has instead instructed its service providers to repair the affected devices.

We've reached out to Apple for clarity on the issue and will update this space accordingly. Meanwhile, if you're among the users who own the affected iPhone 7 units, you should visit your nearby Apple authorised service centre to fix your device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iOS 11.3, Apple
iPhone X Bestselling Smartphone of Q1, Redmi 5A Only Android Phone in Top 5: Strategy Analytics
Some iPhone 7 Users Report Microphone Issues on iOS 11.3, Apple Said to Acknowledge Problem
 
 

