11-Year-Old's iPhone 6 Catches Fire in the US: Report

The cause of the fire is unclear.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 10:13 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas

Highlights
  • I saw sparks flying everywhere: girl
  • The teenager's mom dialled Apple support after the incident
  • She was instructed by Apple to ship the phone to the retailer

An Apple iPhone 6 owned by an 11-year-old girl from California caught fire and burned holes in her blanket once she threw the device on it, the media has reported.

"I was sitting down, and I had my phone in my hand and then I saw sparks flying everywhere and I just threw it on a blanket. I was right here on the bed and the phone managed to burn through this blanket and make these holes," the teenager was quoted as saying by 9to5Mac on Saturday.

Maria Adata, the teenager's mom, dialled Apple support and was instructed to send pictures and ship the phone to the retailer.

"This could have been my child. My child could have been caught on fire and she could have been hurt more and I am glad she's ok," turnto23.com has reported.

According to the iPhone maker, there are several things that may cause an iPhone to catch fire, including using unauthorised charging cables and chargers.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that an iPhone has caught fire.

Two years ago, a viral video on Twitter claimed to show an iPhone 7 Plus catching fire.

In December last year, a three-week-old iPhone XS Max smartphone reportedly caught fire in the rear pocket of man from Ohio, United States. The person contacted Apple over the matter but expressed his disappointment over the replacement option given by the company.

Written with inputs from IANS

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Thin, light, easy to handle
  • Excellent camera
  • Superb performance
  • Reasonably good battery life
  • Bad
  • Limited storage
Read detailed Apple iPhone 6 review
Display4.70-inch
ProcessorApple A8
Front Camera1.2-megapixel
Rear Camera8-megapixel
RAM1GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity1810mAh
OSiOS 8.0
Resolution750x1334 pixels
