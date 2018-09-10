iPhone 6.1-Inch LCD Model's Pricing Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch

Apple is all set to unveil the iPhone 2018 lineup on September 12 at its special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Rumours largely suggest that three iPhone models are coming this year - an iPhone X successor with a 5.8-inch OLED model, possibly named the iPhone Xs; a larger 6.5-inch OLED model, the iPhone Xs Plus; and a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD model that could be named the iPhone Xc. A new leak has now surfaced online that reveals the expected pricing of the three iPhone variants.

At a China Mobile meeting in the telecom operator's home country, first spotted on Weibo, the pricing of the purported iPhone 2018 models has been leaked. According to a slide, the cheapest iPhone Xc will get a starting price tag of CNY 5,888 (roughly Rs. 62,100), the iPhone Xs will be priced starting at CNY 7,388 (approximately Rs. 77,900), and the iPhone Xs Plus might start at CNY 8,388 (about Rs. 88,400). This seems slightly inflated when we consider previous reports that suggested lower pricing for all three variants.

Apart from that, a CNBC report also claims an analyst from Goldman Sachs says that the cheapest iPhone, called the iPhone 9 in this report, will actually come at a base price of $849 (roughly Rs. 61,500) instead of the previously rumoured $699 (around Rs. 50,600). As per this forecast. Goldman Sachs raised its price target for Apple's stock to $240 (approximately Rs. 17,400) from $200 (about Rs. 14,500) and remained positive for the short term.

Dual-SIM slots are expected on the iPhone Xc, though even the dual-SIM model is said to be limited to China only. It is also unclear whether the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will also get the dual-SIM treatment or not. Also, whatever pricing Apple decides to set for the upcoming iPhone models will be announced in the next couple of days at the event slated for 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on September 12. Stay tuned for latest updates.