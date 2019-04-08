Technology News
2019 iPhone Models With Triple Rear Cameras to Come in 6.1-Inch, 6.5-Inch OLED Screens: Report

08 April 2019
2019 iPhone Models With Triple Rear Cameras to Come in 6.1-Inch, 6.5-Inch OLED Screens: Report

Next-gen iPhone models to sport triple rear cameras

Highlights

Two of 2019 iPhone models to come in 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes

Both models are reported to come with a triple rear camera setup

6.1-inch variant \sits between iPhone XR and iPhone XS in terms of size

Rumours about this year's iPhone models are trickling online bit by bit, and the latest report brings information about the display sizes on the next-gen Apple phones. The two 2019 iPhone models with triple rear camera setup are set to come in 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch display sizes. The phones will sport OLED displays, just like last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple will include the new ‘A-series' chip, and the phones are also rumoured to come with bigger batteries.

Japanese blog Macotakara cites supply chain sources in China to report that the 2019 iPhone models with a triple rear camera setup will come with 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED display panels. The report says that the 6.1-inch variant will sit somewhere in between the iPhone XS and iPhone XR in size, and will be close to the Galaxy S10. The report also notes that it will be roughly 0.15 mm thinner than the iPhone XS. The 6.5 inch model, on the other hand, will roughly be 0.4 mm thinner than the iPhone XS Max.

Furthermore, the report states that the triple lenses at the back will be larger than the iPhone XR camera, and the sensor size is also bigger. These two particular models are reported to come with a USB-C to Lightning cable and an 18W USB-C power adapter in the box. The phones are also said to support wireless reverse charging, something that has been reported earlier as well.

While this latest report says that only the two variants will sport triple camera lenses, OnLeaks recently tweeted saying that all the three successors to the current iPhone models, likely to be called the iPhone XIR, iPhone XIS, and iPhone XIS Max will sport triple rear camera. He said that the cameras won't be exclusive to the premium variants, but other features like a frosted glass panel may be exclusive to the iPhone XIS and the iPhone XIS Max.

Of course, there is no way to authenticate Macotakara's claims, so we recommend you read everything with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Further reading: 2019 iPhones, iPhone XIR, iPhone XIS, iPhone XIS Max, Android Pie
2019 iPhone Models With Triple Rear Cameras to Come in 6.1-Inch, 6.5-Inch OLED Screens: Report
Comment
 
 

