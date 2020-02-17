Technology News
loading

5G iPhone 2020 Model May Feature a Custom Antenna Design From Apple, Report Claims

Rumours suggest that Apple isn’t satisfied with the QTM 525 millimetre-wave antenna offered by Qualcomm.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 17 February 2020 13:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
5G iPhone 2020 Model May Feature a Custom Antenna Design From Apple, Report Claims

Apple is rumoured to launch up to 4 new iPhones in 2020

Highlights
  • Apple is currently working on a custom 5G antenna
  • The company isn’t satisfied with Qualcomm’s offering
  • Apple thinks the antenna doesn’t fit into the sleek industrial design

If a new report is to be believed, then we might see Apple relying on a custom made 5G antenna for its 2020 iPhone 5G model. The rumours are suggesting that Apple isn't very satisfied with Qualcomm's antenna, and because of this reason the company is planning to make its own custom antenna for 5G in its upcoming 2020 iPhone. Apple is late to the party of 5G smartphones, and we would like to point out that many mainstream smartphone manufacturers including the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus, to name a few, have already jumped ship to 5G for their latest flagship models.

According to the report by Fast Company, Apple isn't very confident about the QTM 525 millimetre-wave antenna offered to the company by Qualcomm, because according to Apple, the antenna doesn't fit into the sleek industrial design and would instead increase the planned thickness of the 2020 iPhone 5G model. And this is why the Cupertino based tech giant is reportedly planning to design its own custom made 5G antenna for its latest iPhone in 2020.

Now, considering Apple's history with designing its own custom antennas (yes, we're pointing at you iPhone 4), we actually don't know how this scenario will pan out if the company does indeed end up making its own custom 5G antenna. But, the report also says, that Apple typically designs on several tracks and it's concurrently working on another design that uses both the Qualcomm modem and antenna. The result of this could be a slightly thicker iPhone and we could see the company default to this option later this year.

Apart from all this, one more reason for Apple to design its custom 5G antenna could be the bad blood it shares with Qualcomm. Maybe the custom antenna design isn't just for industrial design reasons, but in general, Apple wants as few Qualcomm parts in its 5G iPhone as possible.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, 5G, Qualcomm
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India at Rs. 1,399
Oppo Find X2 Leak Tips 30W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Support

Related Stories

5G iPhone 2020 Model May Feature a Custom Antenna Design From Apple, Report Claims
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 2,000 Free iPhones Given to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  4. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Apple Dominates Indian Smartphone Market Premium Segment in Q4: IDC
  6. Kiara Advani Cast in Karan Johar-Produced Netflix Film Guilty
  7. First Look at the Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked via Renders
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  10. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 15,999
  3. Oppo Find X2 Leak Tips 30W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Support
  4. 5G iPhone 2020 Model May Feature a Custom Antenna Design From Apple, Report Claims
  5. Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India at Rs. 1,399
  6. Microsoft Windows 10 Security Update Pulled After Issues Affected Devices
  7. Airtel Pays Rs. 10,000 Crores to Government Towards AGR Dues
  8. Vodafone Idea to Pay AGR Dues in Next Few Days, Informs Exchange
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked Renders Show Thick Bezels and Notch
  10. iQoo 3 Posts Highest Ever AnTuTu Score of 597583 Points, 4,440mAh Battery With 55W Fast Charging Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.