Technology News
loading

iPhone 2020 5.4-Inch Model May Feature iPhone 8-Like Design With Face ID Hardware: Report

Upcoming 5.4-inch 2020 iPhone model is said to draw power from the A13 Bionic SoC.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 2020 5.4-Inch Model May Feature iPhone 8-Like Design With Face ID Hardware: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter / @BenGeskin

The upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone model might pack a larger camera compared to iPhone 8

Highlights
  • Apple is rumoured to launch three core iPhone models in 2020
  • The iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 is also tipped to look like iPhone 8
  • 2020 iPhone lineup will reportedly rely on Apple A14 SoC

Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup is said to include three standard models that will succeed the iPhone 11 trio, alongside the more budget-friendly iPhone SE 2. Apple has been previously tipped to launch three iPhone models packing 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.1-inch panels. A new report now says that the 5.4-inch iPhone model set to debut later this year will have an iPhone 8-like design and will pack Face ID hardware for authentication. Moreover, it is said to draw power from the A13 Bionic chipset, which is a bit surprising, since Apple is rumoured to equip the 2020 iPhones with the next-gen Apple A14 SoC.

As per a new report from Macotakara that cites Apple suppliers, the Cupertino giant is separately developing two new phones that are based on the iPhone 8's design. One of them will feature the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, while the other one will employ the Face ID hardware. The former sounds more like the rumoured iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9, whose iPhone 8-like design recently surfaced online in the form of renders and a 360-degree video. The latter appears to be an entirely different phone that will fall under Apple's core 2020 iPhone lineup.

The report adds that this particular model will pack a 5.4-inch display despite its small-ish form factor. Moreover, the rear camera will be slightly bigger than the one on the iPhone 8, while the size of the True Tone LED flash is similar to the module on iPhone 7. Interestingly, this particular 5.4-inch iPhone 2020 model is said to be based on the A13 Bionic SoC that powers the iPhone 11 trio. This bit is quite surprising, since Apple's core 2020 iPhone 11 lineup will reportedly be powered by the Apple A14 SoC. The upcoming iPhone SE 2, on the other hand, is said to stick with the A13 Bionic SoC.

The new report makes things confusing, but a possible explanation is that Apple is developing two different models of a true iPhone 8 successor, one packing Touch ID button, while the other one will go with the Face ID system. But the rumoured 5.4-inch 2020 iPhone model will differ in one more aspect from the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 – display size. The latter is said to pack a smaller 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display. Another possibility is that Apple is basing the design of its iPhone 11 successors as well as the iPhone SE 2 on the iPhone 8's frame.

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display4.70-inch
ProcessorApple A11 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity1821mAh
OSiOS 11
Resolution750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 9
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Honor Set to Launch Laptops, Smart TVs in India Soon to Expand Its Presence
BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 74, Rs. 75, Rs. 153 Prepaid Plans to Half

Related Stories

iPhone 2020 5.4-Inch Model May Feature iPhone 8-Like Design With Face ID Hardware: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Set to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Goes Live in India
  3. Realme Buds Air Neo Could Be the Company's Next Truly Wireless Earbuds
  4. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  7. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  8. 'Made in India' Motorola Razr Retail Box Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Stars Need a Partner to Create Universe's Brightest Explosions, Study Claims
  2. 5 Major US Carriers Vulnerable to SIM-Swapping Tactics: Study
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site
  4. TRAI Says Broadcasters Have 'Full' Flexibility to Price Channels
  5. Twitter Said to Be Planning Bitcoin Payments as Tips on Its Platform
  6. MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch
  7. Xiaomi India Claims It Sold Over 1 Million Devices Offline in a Single Day
  8. Google Home Speakers No Longer Support Guest Mode
  9. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 74, Rs. 75, Rs. 153 Prepaid Plans to Half
  10. iPhone 2020 5.4-Inch Model May Feature iPhone 8-Like Design With Face ID Hardware: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.