Technology News
loading

2020 iPhone Models With 5.4-inch, 6.7-inch OLED Displays to Get 5G Support: Ming-Chi Kuo

All iPhone models arriving in 2021 will offer 5G support.

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 12:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
2020 iPhone Models With 5.4-inch, 6.7-inch OLED Displays to Get 5G Support: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple aims to get the in-house 5G modem ready only after 2022

Highlights
  • Apple is tipped to rely on Qualcomm for 5G modems
  • iPhone XS’s 2020 successor will have a smaller OLED screen
  • iPhone XS Max successor will sport a larger 6.7-inch display in 2020

Apple's push towards 5G might come a little later than expected, but there are some big changes in the pipeline. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new report, which says that Apple will launch three iPhone models with different screen size next year, but only two of them will have 5G support. All three iPhones will have an OLED display, marking Apple's complete shift to OLED screen technology from LCD panels. Apple's 2020 iPhone line-up will reportedly include two high-end models with 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display, alongside a low-end model packing a 6.1-inch OLED display.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, which cites Kuo, Apple will fully switch to OLED panels with the 2020 iPhone models. Next year will also mark the arrival of 5G support in the iPhone lineup, with the 5.4-inch and 6-7-inch models packing 5G modems and part of the iPhone XS series. The lower-end model with a 6.1-inch OLED display, which is being touted as a future member of the relatively affordable iPhone XR series, will still rely on 4G LTE.

The display size of the 2020 iPhone models mentioned by Kuo is close to what a previous report said in April, while also adding that all 2020 iPhone models will sport an OLED panel. Both the reports claim that Apple will change the screen size of the vanilla iPhones, shrinking the 5.8-inch panel on the iPhone XS to a 5.4-inch OLED panel on its 2020 successor, while making the one on the iPhone XS Max's 2020 successor even larger (from 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch).

As far as 5G support goes, the 5G-ready 2020 iPhone models will reportedly support both sub-6GHz and mmWave technology. Kuo further mentioned that Apple might bring 5G to all iPhone models starting in 2021, and will have its own 5G modem ready only after 2022. Until then, Apple will rely on components supplied by Qualcomm to add 5G support to the iPhone lineup, with Broadcom supplying the RF power amplifiers. Ultimately, Apple will develop its own power amplifiers, the report adds. As per a previous report from Kuo, Apple's 2020 iPhones will come equipped with 5G modems from both Qualcomm and Samsung.

No further details were revealed regarding the specifications or other internal hardware of the 2020 iPhone models. Last month, a report claimed that the iPhone models set to arrive in 2020 could feature full-screen touch ID and 3D sensing via rear cameras, while sporting OLED panels supplied by LG. Kuo in the latest report also added that Apple will stick with Intel modems for the 2019 iPhone models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, 2020 iPhone, OLED iPhone, 5G, Qualcomm
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
WhatsApp Maintains Its Stand on India's Message Traceability Call
Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Now Reportedly on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
2020 iPhone Models With 5.4-inch, 6.7-inch OLED Displays to Get 5G Support: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  4. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  5. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  6. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
  7. Huawei P30 Pro Variants With 6GB, 12GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  8. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  9. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Get Limited Period Discount in India
  10. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI Update With May Android Security Patch, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.