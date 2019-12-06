Apple May Use Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor in a 2020 iPhone

Apple is reportedly planing to use Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology in one iPhone model, set to be released in 2020. The iPhone maker was partnering with Taiwanese touchscreen maker GIS to develop an iPhone for 2020 or 2021 that could use the under-display tech, MacRumors reported on Wednesday. Qualcomm unveiled the new 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint reader on Tuesday at its third annual Snapdragon Technology Summit.

Qualcomm supplies ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 smartphones. But iPhones could use an even more advanced version of the technology by 2020 or 2021 rolls in.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes, Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and "world facing" 3D sensing for improved augmented reality capabilities.

While, two low-end models (6.1-inch, 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.

As per the report, Apple may use Qualcomm's X55 modems in all its 2020 iPhones, which support both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum.

All four iPhone models will have OLEDs. Apple might be using OLED displays from Samsung that are thinner than the displays currently being used.