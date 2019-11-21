Technology News
iPhone 2020 Models to Get Improved LCP Antenna Design, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's 2020 iPhone models are expected to support 5G networks.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 15:51 IST
iPhone 2020 Models to Get Improved LCP Antenna Design, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is rumored to launch three new iPhone models with 5G support in 2020

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch its first 5G-enabled iPhones next year
  • Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the company will adopt LCP antenna design
  • All 2020 iPhone models will support 5G networks, according to Kuo

The first range of 5G-enabled iPhone models is expected to land next year. So far, we've heard plenty of rumours going around that claim Apple's 2020 iPhone models will include support for 5G networks and will be powered by Qualcomm's chips. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier predicted that all iPhone models launching next year will include 5G support. In a fresh press note, Kuo has laid out some more details about the 2020 iPhone models.

Kuo believes that Apple's 5G-enabled iPhone models with mmWave technology may account for 15-20 percent of all new iPhone shipments during the second half of 2020. He also predicts that Apple will also use sub-6GHz bands, enabling interoperability with existing 5G cell towers in the US, according to 9to5Mac.

The investor note also explores the implementation of LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) antenna design. Apple had added LCP-based antennas to the iPhone X back in 2017, but not all iPhone models use it as of now. LCP-based antennas are ideal for 5G devices since there's very little loss of signal while they deliver consistent network signals across varying temperatures.

Kuo claims that Apple is likely to increase adoption of LCP antenna design by up to 75 percent next year, a number which currently sits at around 50 percent. The analyst had earlier revealed the benefits of using the new antenna technology along with supplier constraints.

Strategy Analytics predicts that Apple will capture the top position in the 5G smartphone market next year, even after arriving slightly late to the party. Other major mobile phone manufacturers have already started shipping their first set of 5G smartphones as 5G networks take off in some countries.

Further reading: Apple, 2020 iPhone, Ming Chi Kuo
Harpreet Singh
iPhone 2020 Models to Get Improved LCP Antenna Design, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
