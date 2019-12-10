Technology News
2020 iPhone Models May Include Larger Batteries: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to include a custom battery protection module with the iPhone 12, which is said to be almost 50 percent smaller and thinner than the one being used in current and old iPhones.

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 15:06 IST
2020 iPhone Models May Include Larger Batteries: Report

The new module from ITM Semiconductor combines the protection circuit with a MOSFET and PCB

Highlights
  • Apple's new battery protection module to be 50 percent smaller, thinner
  • This could result in more free space for an increase in battery capacity
  • Smaller module would be supplied by South Korea's ITM Semiconductor

Apple is reportedly planning to include a custom battery protection module with the iPhone 12, which is said to be almost 50 percent smaller and thinner than the one being used in current and old iPhones. The reduction in size could result in more free space for a slight increase in battery capacity, The smaller module would be supplied by South Korea's ITM Semiconductor, MacRumors reported recently.

The new module from ITM Semiconductor combines the protection circuit with a MOSFET and PCB, eliminating the need for a holder case.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes that Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhone models and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and "world facing" 3D sensing for improved Augmented Reality capabilities.

While, two low-end models (6.1-inch, 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.

As per the report, Apple may use Qualcomm's X55 modems in all its 2020 iPhones, which support both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum.

All four iPhone models will have OLEDs. Apple might be using OLED displays from Samsung that are thinner than the displays currently being used.

