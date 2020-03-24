Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are known to have one of the best smartphone cameras. Now, Apple is tipped to further improve the cameras on its future iPhone models. A report has said that the 6.7-inch iPhone model for 2020, likely to be known as iPhone 12, might come with multiple camera improvements, including larger sensors for capturing more light and better image stabilisation with the inclusion of sensor-shift image stabilisation.

A report in MacRumours quotes known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo saying that the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone for 2020 might feature sensor-shift image stabilisation, which will be expanded to other iPhone models by 2021. The report says that Kuo has predicted the iPhone camera improvements in a research note for TF International Securities.

The sensor-shift technology will allow image stabilisation on the ultra-wide lens of the iPhone as well, starting with the 6.7-inch model. The new image stabilisation technology will bring image stabilisation to the whole camera module, instead of being limited to individual camera lenses. Although the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max do feature image stabilisation, it is only limited to the wide and the telephoto lenses, not the ultra-wide lens. The new technology will bypass this limitation and the image stabilisation will work on all of the lenses on within the iPhone camera module. Not a lot has been revealed about the technology in the report apart from these minor details. However, the MacRumours report further quoted an older report that supports the claims of the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone coming with sensor-shift image stabilisation technology.

Additionally, the report cites Kuo as saying that at least one of the 2020 Apple iPhone models will also come with a periscope lens, which the company will design itself in partnership with Taiwanese supplier Genius Electronic Optical. A periscope lens allows for better optical zoom, like the one seen on Huawei's P30 Pro or on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.