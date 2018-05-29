Apple is expected to introduce a triple-lens camera setup in its next iPhone if a recent report is to be believed. While the iPhone X brought the trend of sporting a notch design and offering facial unlock, Apple fans will expect a few hardware upgrades in 2019. The Cupertino giant is already in rumours for building a new iPhone model for 2019 with not just a dual rear camera setup but a triple-lens rear camera setup. According to a new report, the triple camera setup will come with a 3D depth sensing and enhanced zoom.

As per Taiwanese site Economic Daily News, citing a research note from Deutsche Securities analyst Jialin Lu, Apple will launch at least one new iPhone model that with a triple-lens rear camera in 2019. The prediction matches something we heard only earlier this month about the 2019 iPhone when a report had claimed that at least one of the new iPhone models with a triple-lens rear camera setup will debut in the second half of next year. The latest development, if true, will make the new iPhone model follow the Huawei P20 Pro that had already introduced a triple rear camera setup. The Huawei P20 Pro camera comes with a 40-megapixel lens, a 20-megapixel monochrome lens, and an eight-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom.

According to Lu, the new triple-lens camera setup in the upcoming iPhone will serve the company's efforts in advanced 3D sensing via stereo vision, as two of the sensors will be able to capture images of an object from different angles. Also, a triangulation method would be used to get the distance between the iPhone and the object. Additionally, similar to the TrueDepth system on the front of the iPhone X, the report says that the rear 3D sensing will be used for AR.

The analyst also says that the third lens would possibly have a longer focal length for enhanced zoom function. As the iPhone 8 lineup and iPhone X feature 2x optical zoom, the long-focus lens may enable 3x optical zoom in the new iPhone.