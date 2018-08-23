As August comes to an end, the anticipation of the annual iPhone launch event is on a rise. Apple is expected to launch three devices this year as well, but unlike last year where the odd-one-out, the iPhone X, was the most premium variant, this year the third variant is anticipated to be the cheapest. The third iPhone 2018 model is expected to sport an LCD display, a single camera setup at the front and back, and no 3D Touch. This one is now largely rumoured to be the successor of the iPhone SE, given that it will be priced rather reasonably. New leaks now confirm more details on this variant, and also confirm that the most-awaited Apple launch event may happen on September 12.

While digging into Apple's Xcode software, developers have now found new information regarding the 6.1-inch LCD variant, reports Russian media outlet Hi-tech.mail. The code uses names like 'iPhone xx', iPhone 9.7, and LCP with model number N84. It suggests that the budget device will use a DCI-P3 LCD panel, and the A10 chipset used on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. If all this is true, the new 6.1-inch iPhone looks to be more and more like the next-gen iPhone SE with iPhone 7 internals. It is also tipped to sport 3GB RAM, and a display notch.

Furthermore, a separate report by German publication Macerkopf suggests that the Apple launch event is set for September 12 and pre-orders will begin from September 14. It claims to have sourced this information from German carriers, and the report states that the event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre. Finally, it claims that the actual sales could begin from September 21.

If this is true, then the new iPhones are not far away from becoming official, and invites should start rolling out anytime now. The names of the three Apple iPhone models this year are still under debate, but whatever they may be called, Apple is expected to price them aggressively. Also, the company is expected to do guerrilla marketing this year in India, with sales and marketing strategies being revamped, and retail partnerships scanned thoroughly for more sales, a recent report from Bloomberg states.

There's also expected to be a dual-SIM variant of the iPhone (possibly the cheaper variant), but it's expected to be only China exclusive. The two other variants are expected to be - one iPhone X successor and one 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus with the most premium features.