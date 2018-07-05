Apple's iPhone 2018 lineup is expected to become a reality come September 2018. But, not a lot is known about the variants expected this year; for instance, the colour variants. However, a recent report from reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the two top-end variants of the 2018 lineup will arrive in a new Gold colour option, alongside the usual Black and White. Additionally, the lower-end LCD variant might be launched in five colour variants - Blue, Grey, Orange, Red, and White.

A note by TF International Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo to investors, shared with 9To5Mac, talks about five new potential colour variants on the 6.1-inch lower-end variant of the iPhone 2018 variants. While the model names haven't been announced yet, it is rumoured that, among three, the top two variants could sport an OLED display while the most affordable one might bear an LCD panel.

The top-end 6.5-inch OLED model will be made available in Black, White, and Gold, Kuo added. Black and White, according to the report, could refer to the Space Grey and Silver variants of the iPhone X. Gold, however, will be an addition to the premium iPhone lineup. Kuo also added that the 6.1-inch LCD model will retail for around $700, while the top-end 6.5-inch OLED will retail for around $1,000, the same as the iPhone X.

Earlier this week, Kuo had said that Apple would be reconsidering its pricing strategy with this year's lineup. The 6.1-inch LCD variant might be priced as low as $600-$700 (roughly Rs. 41,300-Rs. 48,200). While the price is similar to that of last year's iPhone 8, features are expected to be on par with the $1,000 (roughly Rs. 68,900) iPhone X. Kuo also claims that this variant could sport a single rear camera, while the other two will expectedly borrow two from the iPhone X. Add to that, there could be no 3D Touch functionality on the handset.

To recap, most reports have pointed towards the launch of three new variants in the iPhone lineup in 2018: a 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, a 6.1-inch cheaper model, and a 6.5-inch premium phablet.