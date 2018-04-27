Apple's ambitious plans of releasing three variants in its 2018 iPhone lineup are reportedly getting updated as the launch date nears. As per previous rumours, Apple is set to unveil two new models with OLED displays, and a cheaper one with an LCD panel at its iPhone event later this year. A new report, with information sourced from the trusted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggests that the lower-end LCD iPhone will sport a stronger display glass with the CGS (Cover Glass Sensor) technology.

A report by Chinese publication Feng on Wednesday reveals says the new CGS display - while making the smartphone more impact resistant and lighter overall - won't support 3D Touch. The lack of 3D Touch on the cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone has been tipped before. The report adds that the cost of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone's touch panel will increase 15 percent thanks to the use of a thin-film sensor on top of the touch-film sensor. Just why Apple is using the thin-film sensor is not known at the moment. Apple also reportedly has plans to use CGS process on all iPhone variants in the 2019 lineup.

According to Kuo, Apple's suppliers will be in for a treat as revenues will rise slightly thanks to the increased cost of the touch panel.

Earlier this week, a report had suggested that the LCD iPhone might be priced $200 (roughly Rs. 13,200) lower than the other two OLED models. This is said to be have been made possible as a result of certain cost-cutting efforts in terms of display panels, device frame, camera components, and more. In terms of design, Apple might incorporate a notch on the LCD variant, albeit with a slight bottom chin.

Previously, Ming-Chi Kuo had stated that the LCD iPhone will start from as low as $550 for the unlocked variant. Additionally, the model is said to arrive in a single SIM edition and one with dual-SIM support.