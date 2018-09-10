Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup is expected to witness an unveiling at the company's Steve Jobs Theater in California at a special event slated for September 12. All reports point towards the launch of three new models - an iPhone X successor with a 5.8-inch OLED display (iPhone Xs), a larger 6.5-inch OLED model (iPhone Xs Plus), and a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD variant (iPhone Xc). An image has now surfaced online that confirms the suspicion that iPhone 2018 lineup will include at least one variant with support for two SIM cards, i.e, with a dual-SIM slot.

A image posted on Chinese website Weibo, spotted by Tech Carving, gives us a look at what is an alleged promotional poster from telecom operator China Telecom. The poster shows an iPhone model with a dual-SIM tray popping out. The Chinese text on the poster loosely translates to "The new iPhone is on the market. Double card, full network. You're late, I've been waiting. Dual card, dual network, dual 4G."

Photo Credit: Weibo

If indeed true, this would be the first instance in the iPhone's decade-long history when it will get support for two SIM cards at the same time. However, it is currently unclear whether such a variant will make its way out of China, as previous reports have pointed towards it being a China-exclusive model. Add to that, there is no confirmation as to which iPhone 2018 variant will get a dual-SIM slot, but we shall have to wait till Wednesday to get a clearer picture.

As for pricing, a leak from just this morning claims that customers should expect the iPhone 2018 models to be priced at quite a premium, at least in the Chinese market. The iPhone Xc is expected to start at CNY 5,888, the iPhone Xs at CNY 7,388, and the iPhone Xs Plus at CNY 8,388 in the Asian country.