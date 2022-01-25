Technology News
  iPhone 15 Pro LTPO OLED Displays Reportedly May Not Be Supplied by Samsung, BOE to Manufacture Them Instead

iPhone 15 Pro LTPO OLED Displays Reportedly May Not Be Supplied by Samsung, BOE to Manufacture Them Instead

BOE is expected to provide OLED panels for low-end iPhone 14 models as well.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 January 2022 11:40 IST


Photo Credit: Apple

BOE is predicted to provide up to 50 million display units to Apple this year

Highlights
  • BOE has established its B12 factory to manufacture iPhone 15 Pro displays
  • iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to feature a 5x periscope camera
  • iPhone 14 is expected to sport 120Hz ProMotion displays

Apple is reportedly going to replace Samsung with BOE to provide LTPO OLED display panels for next year's iPhone 15 Pro, as well as OLED panels for low-tier iPhone 14 handsets. The Chinese display manufacturer is said to have established its B12 factory in Chongqing, China, to achieve the iPhone 15 Pro display goal. The LTPO OLED displays can reportedly support a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Until now, BOE had only supplied 6.06-inch OLED panels for lower-end iPhone 13 models. The LTPO OLED panels for the iPhone 13 Pro were solely manufactured by Samsung Display.

According to the report from The Elec, BOE is still expected to supply OLED display panels for the low-tier iPhone 14 models that will be launching later this year. The display units for the 6.68-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be procured from Samsung Display and LG Display. As reported earlier, Apple is believed to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays in the upcoming iPhone 14 models. It is believed to be ditching the notch for a hole-punch display.

For the iPhone 15 lineup, the display for the Pro variant, as mentioned earlier, is reportedly going to be supplied by BOE. Samsung and LG are still expected to provide display panels for the low-end iPhone 15 models. Past reports have suggested that Apple is also yet to decide on its camera components. It is reportedly testing prototypes and component samples for 5x telephoto lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro. The American tech giant will make a final decision in May 2022, as per the report.

Apple is predicted to ship nearly 200 million iPhone units with OLED displays this year. BOE is expected to supply display panels for up to 50 million of these handsets. The Chinese display manufacturer had supplied 15 to 16 million OLED display units to Apple in 2021, much higher than the company expected.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Display, Apple, Samsung, BoE

