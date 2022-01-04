Technology News
iPhone 14 Series Once Again Tipped to Sport Hole-Punch Display

Apple’s new M2 chip is tipped to be "marginally faster" than the M1.

By ANI | Updated: 4 January 2022 11:09 IST
iPhone 14 Series Once Again Tipped to Sport Hole-Punch Display

If the iPhone 14 series comes with a punch-hole solution, FaceID will likely make it under the display

Highlights
  • The new year will also bring us a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip
  • The new M2 chip would be "marginally faster" than the M1
  • The list of expected products also includes a new iPhone SE with 5G

Reports about Apple bringing a punch-hole screen to the iPhone 14 series are not new, but another insider doubled down on them during the weekend.

Mark Gurman, who specialises in Apple products, revealed in his latest podcast 'Power On' he expects Apple to ditch the notch on some 2022 devices.

The new year will also bring us a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip and wireless charging for the 2022 iPad Pro.

If the iPhone 14 series comes with a punch-hole solution, FaceID will likely make it under the display. Apple has been working on the technology for quite some time, and it is likely to appear during the launch in the fall.

Gurman claimed the new M2 chip would be "marginally faster" than the M1. It should have an octa-core CPU and 9- or 10-core GPU, which would be an upgrade over the 8-core GPU on the current Air.

A new, internally-developed chip is also expected for the Mac Pro and an AR/VR headset, which is likely to make an appearance at WWDC in the summer.

The list of expected products also includes a new iPhone SE with 5G and a rugged version of the Apple Watch.

