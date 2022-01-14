Technology News
iPhone 14 Pro Could Sport a 48-Megapixel Primary Sensor, TrendForce Report Suggests

It's likely that needs the higher resolution in order to offer 8K video recording on its upcoming iPhone Pro phones. Apple

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 14 January 2022 10:46 IST
Taking primary cameras as an example, the current mainstream design for iPhone is 13-48 million pixels

Highlights
  • Portrait or a landscape came in iPhone devices could use more megapixels
  • A low-light photo could end up pixel-binned to 12-megapixel
  • A periscope zoom is coming with the iPhone 15 in 2023

iPhone 14 Pro could come packed with a 48-megapixel main camera. As corroborated by a recent report, this will mark the third time an iPhone has increased the resolution of its main camera.

As per a January 12 report by TrendForce, Apple's upcoming flagship iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 48-megapixel camera.

Here's what the report stated:

Although camera shipment growth has slowed, camera resolution continues to improve. Taking primary cameras as an example, the current mainstream design is 13-48 million pixels, accounting for more than 50 percent of cameras in 2021. In second place are products featuring 49-64 million pixels which accounted for more than 20 percent of cameras last year with penetration rate expected to increase to 23 percent in 2022. The third highest portion is 12 million pixel products, currently dominated by the iPhone and Samsung's flagship series. However, a 48 million pixel primary camera is expected to be introduced to the iPhone 14 Pro series (tentative name) that Apple will release this year, further reducing 12 million pixel products to a 15 percent share in 2022.

As per a report by Apple Insider, it's likely that Apple needs the higher resolution in order to offer 8K video recording on its Pro phones, but they'll also shoot in different resolutions, depending on the scene.

A portrait or a landscape could use more megapixels, while a low-light photo could end up pixel-binned to 12-megapixel.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has pointed to a 48-megapixel main camera on iPhone 14 Pro on a number of occasions. He's also said that a periscope zoom is coming with the iPhone 15 in 2023.

As for the front of iPhone 14, some reports claim that it will drop a full-sized notch in favour of a hole-punch camera, either a single or a pill-shaped one with inbuilt Face ID.

Virgin Orbit Successfully Launches 7 Satellites Into Orbit
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More

