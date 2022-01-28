iPhone 14 series is speculated to debut with eSIM-only as well as nano-SIM card options. Apple was earlier rumoured to completely ditch the existing physical SIM card slot in favour of eSIM support on the new iPhone models. Separately, the first developer beta release of iOS 15.4 has suggested that Apple is developing a ‘trade-in tool' that would look for cosmetic damage to provide users with more accurate price estimates for older devices. The tool may work by scanning an image device being exchanged.

As reported by iMore, Technology Service Director at data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData Emma Mohr-McClune has predicted that Apple would retain a nano-SIM slot option for the iPhone 14 series alongside bringing an eSIM-only option this year.

The analyst said that the iPhone maker would give telcos the choice to whether they want to stock and sell the new eSIM-only iPhone version alongside “more cellular business-friendly dual eSIM/ physical SIM support models”.

Last month, a report citing a seemingly legitimate document said that Apple had recommended major US telecom operators to prepare for eSIM-only smartphones by September. That indicated the launch of the eSIM-only iPhone 14 series.

By embracing eSIM over the traditional nano-SIM card slot, Apple would essentially enable users to have cellular connectivity on their new iPhone models without using a physical SIM card. The experience is expected to be similar to how people can get 4G or 5G connectivity on an iPad, which has already started using eSIM-only support.

The transition from the nano-SIM card slot to eSIM started in the iPhone family when Apple first introduced dual-SIM support on the iPhone XS models. The company also introduced dual-SIM support using eSIM on the iPhone 13 series last year. Moreover, the other device that Apple has in its product portfolio with eSIM support is the cellular version of its Apple Watch models that enable data and voice access on the smartwatch, without requiring a physical SIM.

In related news, the iOS 15.4 beta has included some references about a new trade-in tool that would scan iPhone models for cosmetic damages. There are strings within the iOS code that indicate the development of the new tool that may use the iPhone camera to scan for details such as scratches, dents, and even broken glass, 9to5Mac reports.

The tool would be able to share the scanned details with Apple to help provide a more accurate trade-in value to customers looking to exchange their old iPhone for a new one.

Apple may also use the trade-in tool as an extension of its self-service repair programme to help users recognise genuine spare parts through the camera before getting them assembled within their devices.

Exact details around how and when the trade-in tool will be available are yet to be revealed. The latest beta release also doesn't have any frontend references to let developers test the ongoing offering on their own.