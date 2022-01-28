Technology News
  iPhone 14 May Get eSIM Only and Nano SIM Card Slot Models; New 'Trade In Tool' Spotted

iPhone 14 May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models; New ‘Trade-In Tool’ Spotted

Apple may not just have eSIM-only options in its 2022 iPhone lineup but also nano-SIM card slot versions for telcos to choose from, a market analyst suggested.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 January 2022 13:56 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jeremy Bezanger

iPhone 13 models introduced dual-SIM support using eSIM last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 series was previously rumoured to have only eSIM
  • Emma Mohr-McClune of GlobalData has made the new prediction
  • Apple has suggested new trade-in tool through iOS 15.4 beta

iPhone 14 series is speculated to debut with eSIM-only as well as nano-SIM card options. Apple was earlier rumoured to completely ditch the existing physical SIM card slot in favour of eSIM support on the new iPhone models. Separately, the first developer beta release of iOS 15.4 has suggested that Apple is developing a ‘trade-in tool' that would look for cosmetic damage to provide users with more accurate price estimates for older devices. The tool may work by scanning an image device being exchanged.

As reported by iMore, Technology Service Director at data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData Emma Mohr-McClune has predicted that Apple would retain a nano-SIM slot option for the iPhone 14 series alongside bringing an eSIM-only option this year.

The analyst said that the iPhone maker would give telcos the choice to whether they want to stock and sell the new eSIM-only iPhone version alongside “more cellular business-friendly dual eSIM/ physical SIM support models”.

Last month, a report citing a seemingly legitimate document said that Apple had recommended major US telecom operators to prepare for eSIM-only smartphones by September. That indicated the launch of the eSIM-only iPhone 14 series.

By embracing eSIM over the traditional nano-SIM card slot, Apple would essentially enable users to have cellular connectivity on their new iPhone models without using a physical SIM card. The experience is expected to be similar to how people can get 4G or 5G connectivity on an iPad, which has already started using eSIM-only support.

The transition from the nano-SIM card slot to eSIM started in the iPhone family when Apple first introduced dual-SIM support on the iPhone XS models. The company also introduced dual-SIM support using eSIM on the iPhone 13 series last year. Moreover, the other device that Apple has in its product portfolio with eSIM support is the cellular version of its Apple Watch models that enable data and voice access on the smartwatch, without requiring a physical SIM.

In related news, the iOS 15.4 beta has included some references about a new trade-in tool that would scan iPhone models for cosmetic damages. There are strings within the iOS code that indicate the development of the new tool that may use the iPhone camera to scan for details such as scratches, dents, and even broken glass, 9to5Mac reports.

The tool would be able to share the scanned details with Apple to help provide a more accurate trade-in value to customers looking to exchange their old iPhone for a new one.

Apple may also use the trade-in tool as an extension of its self-service repair programme to help users recognise genuine spare parts through the camera before getting them assembled within their devices.

Exact details around how and when the trade-in tool will be available are yet to be revealed. The latest beta release also doesn't have any frontend references to let developers test the ongoing offering on their own.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone, eSIM, iOS 15.4, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
