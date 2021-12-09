Technology News
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Have Hole-Punch Display Design: Report

iPhone 14 base variant is reported to continue to sport a notch display

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 December 2021 13:40 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Have Hole-Punch Display Design: Report

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature LTPO OLED displays

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 is likely to launch in the latter part of 202
  • Apple is looking to switch to the hole-punch design for the Pro models
  • Current iPhone 13 Pro models feature a notch display

iPhone 14 Pro models launching next year are likely to come with hole-punch display. A new report suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to switch to a hole-punch screen design instead of the notch that is seen on all models of the iPhone 13. The base iPhone 14 variant will continue to have a notch display. Apple is reported to also launch three new Apple Watch models in the later part of 2022, possibly alongside the iPhone 14 range.

Korean website The Elec reports that the iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.06-inch display and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display is reported to have a hole-punch display, shifting from the notch design seen on the current generation iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The hole-punch display design is essentially a small circular cut out placed on the top of the phone screen to house the selfie camera. This design is seen on many Android smartphones already, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship series, and Apple looks to adopt a similar strategy for its iPhone Pro models next year, if this report is to be believed. Of course, these are very early reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The report adds that Apple will be integrating low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) for the OLED panels on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These panels were first introduced on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models this year, and will trickle down to next year's Pro models as well. These LTPO OLED panels will reportedly be supplied by Samsung Display and are said to offer 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Apart from the new iPhones, Apple is likely to also introduce three new Apple Watch models and a significant upgrade to the AirPods Pro. The three models are likely to be the Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE model, and a rugged sports edition as well. The upgraded AirPods Pro is likely to integrate a new chip and be completely redesigned.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
GTA Online ‘The Contract’ Update Has New Missions Featuring Dr. Dre and His Unreleased Music

