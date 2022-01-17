iPhone 14 family will feature Apple's ProMotion displays to deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate, according to a market analyst. However, another analyst claims that this is not the case as Apple will continue to offer the 120Hz displays only on the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 series. The Cupertino company at present has its ProMotion displays available on the Pro iPhone models, while the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini carry a default Super Retina XDR display. All the iPhone 14 models are also said to have 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to have the iPhone 14 as a regular model alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as the two premium offerings and the iPhone 14 Max as an affordable yet large-screen option.

As reported by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu in a research note with Haitong International Securities has claimed that all the four new iPhone 14 models will come with 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Apple introduced ProMotion displays to the iPhone family with the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max last year. The new displays help deliver a smoother user experience, thanks to an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Last year's lineup did not offer the same ProMotion displays on the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. However, that move seems to be changed this time as Pu has suggested the same display experience across all four new iPhone models.

In July, South Korean outlet The Elec reported that LG Display had started an internal discussion with manufacturer Avaco to obtain low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) manufacturing equipment for developing 120Hz displays for the entire 2022 iPhone lineup.

Contrary to Pu's prediction and The Elec report, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), stated that the ProMotion displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate will be limited to the Pro models in the iPhone 14 lineup. While responding to a query on Twitter, Young said that BOE Display, which is speculated to be one of the display suppliers for this year's iPhone models, did not have enough LTPO capacity and had yet to ship LTPO panels. He presumed that the company may bring ProMotion displays backed by the LTPO technology sometime in 2023.

Pu is also said to have predicted in the research note that all iPhone 14 models will come with 6GB of RAM as standard. The analyst earlier forecast that the Pro models in the lineup would come with 8GB of RAM. The latest prediction is, however, said to be based on a “supply chain check.”

To give some perspective, Apple offered 4GB RAM on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 6GB RAM.

Previously Pu stated that the iPhone 14 Pro models will carry 256GB of storage as the base variant, whereas the standard iPhone 14 models will start with 64GB storage. This is unlike the iPhone 13 series where 128GB is the base storage option across all the models.

The analyst also mentioned that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera. A recent report by TrendForce also suggested the new camera offering. Similarly, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also in the past suggested the upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Considering the track record of Pu, it is safe to consider the predictions with some scepticism at this moment.