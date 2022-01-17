Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Lineup Said to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, 6GB of RAM

Analyst Jeff Pu has suggested 120Hz displays on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 January 2022 14:51 IST
iPhone 14 Lineup Said to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, 6GB of RAM

Apple last year offered 120Hz display experience exclusively on the iPhone 13 Pro models

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 lineup would deliver an upgraded display experience
  • Apple is claimed to offer 6GB RAM as standard on the iPhone 14 models
  • iPhone 14 Pro models are rumoured to have upgraded primary camera

iPhone 14 family will feature Apple's ProMotion displays to deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate, according to a market analyst. However, another analyst claims that this is not the case as Apple will continue to offer the 120Hz displays only on the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 series. The Cupertino company at present has its ProMotion displays available on the Pro iPhone models, while the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini carry a default Super Retina XDR display. All the iPhone 14 models are also said to have 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to have the iPhone 14 as a regular model alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as the two premium offerings and the iPhone 14 Max as an affordable yet large-screen option.

As reported by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu in a research note with Haitong International Securities has claimed that all the four new iPhone 14 models will come with 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Apple introduced ProMotion displays to the iPhone family with the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max last year. The new displays help deliver a smoother user experience, thanks to an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Last year's lineup did not offer the same ProMotion displays on the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. However, that move seems to be changed this time as Pu has suggested the same display experience across all four new iPhone models.

In July, South Korean outlet The Elec reported that LG Display had started an internal discussion with manufacturer Avaco to obtain low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) manufacturing equipment for developing 120Hz displays for the entire 2022 iPhone lineup.

Contrary to Pu's prediction and The Elec report, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), stated that the ProMotion displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate will be limited to the Pro models in the iPhone 14 lineup. While responding to a query on Twitter, Young said that BOE Display, which is speculated to be one of the display suppliers for this year's iPhone models, did not have enough LTPO capacity and had yet to ship LTPO panels. He presumed that the company may bring ProMotion displays backed by the LTPO technology sometime in 2023.

Pu is also said to have predicted in the research note that all iPhone 14 models will come with 6GB of RAM as standard. The analyst earlier forecast that the Pro models in the lineup would come with 8GB of RAM. The latest prediction is, however, said to be based on a “supply chain check.”

To give some perspective, Apple offered 4GB RAM on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 6GB RAM.

Previously Pu stated that the iPhone 14 Pro models will carry 256GB of storage as the base variant, whereas the standard iPhone 14 models will start with 64GB storage. This is unlike the iPhone 13 series where 128GB is the base storage option across all the models.

The analyst also mentioned that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera. A recent report by TrendForce also suggested the new camera offering. Similarly, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also in the past suggested the upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Considering the track record of Pu, it is safe to consider the predictions with some scepticism at this moment.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 10 Pro Reportedly Enters Private Testing in India and Europe, March Launch Tipped

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Lineup Said to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, 6GB of RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Reliance, Ola, Mahindra Bid for Incentives Under India's Battery Scheme
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  4. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Now Available to Buy in India
  7. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Vivo X70 Pro Ranked Higher Than iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Ratings
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Lineup Said to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, 6GB of RAM
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Reportedly Enters Private Testing in India and Europe, March Launch Tipped
  3. Redmi K50 Pro Tipped to Sport a Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor: Details
  4. Indonesian Student Becomes a Millionaire Selling Selfies as NFTs on OpenSea Marketplace
  5. Singapore Central Bank Issues Guidelines to Discourage Crypto Trading by Public
  6. Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch With 7 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4 Update: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Gets January 2022 Android Security Patch in First Update in India
  9. Scientists Testing Hand-Held Bioprinting Technology That Can Create Bandages From Astronauts' Own Skin
  10. Ukraine Suspects Belarus Intelligence-Linked UNC1151 Group Over Cyberattack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com