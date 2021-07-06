Technology News
iPhone 14 Lineup May Have All Models Featuring 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays

LG Display is said to be anticipating a go-ahead from Apple for manufacturing 120Hz displays.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 July 2021 19:12 IST
iPhone 14 Lineup May Have All Models Featuring 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays

Apple is long anticipated to offer 120Hz refresh rate on its iPhone models

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro both models may have 120Hz refresh rate
  • Apple is said to offer 120Hz displays only on iPhone 13 Pro models
  • iPhone 14 lineup is rumoured to have no mini-version iPhone

Apple may offer 120Hz displays across its entire iPhone 14 (or 2022 iPhone) lineup. Although the Cupertino giant is apparently busy preparing its 2021 iPhone family that could be titled the iPhone 13, a report from South Korea has suggested that LG Display is planning to kick off the production of its 120Hz displays based on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology that would be a part of the iPhone 14 models next year. This will be unlike the iPhone 13 models that are rumoured to have 120Hz displays limited to the Pro models.

The Elec reports that LG Display has started internal talks with manufacturer Avaco to obtain LTPO-manufacturing equipment for its display facilities. The final order for the equipment is said to take place once the South Korean company gets an approval from Apple for its next year's iPhone lineup. This suggests that the ongoing development could be aimed to eventually offer LTPO OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate across all the iPhone 14 models.

Apple is said to have partnered with Samsung for using its 120Hz refresh rate-supporting LTPO OLED displays on the iPhone 13 Pro models this year. However, on the non-Pro iPhone 13 options, the company is reported to use regular LTPS TFT OLED displays from LG that aren't supposed to offer a higher refresh rate.

The Elec in one of its earlier reports said that Samsung Display was planning to manufacture as many as 80 million units of its OLED panels for the new iPhone models, whereas LG Display would make only 30 million units. Both Samsung and LG are also reportedly the only display manufacturers for the iPhone 12 lineup.

LG Display does have an LTPO OLED production line, but it has not yet produced as many of those displays as Samsung has done so far.

One of the other reasons why Apple may switch to 120Hz displays across all its iPhone 14 models is the absence of a mini-version iPhone in the series. There are some reports that have suggested the end of Apple's mini iPhone plans with the launch of the iPhone 13 mini this year. It will, thus, help the company to offer its iPhone models in a regular size that will have enough room to keep a bigger battery, which is something quite essential to offer higher refresh rates.

Unlike Apple, Android manufacturers including Samsung have embraced higher refresh rate displays to offer a smoother scrolling effect on their flagships. Apple's move would, however, help developers bring some new experiences with higher refresh rates — especially given the scale at which the iPhone world attracts customers.

Alongside the 120Hz refresh rate, the iPhone 14 series is speculated to have in-display fingerprint sensor and a new 6.7-inch model. There could also be a hole-punch display design on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter's Upcoming Tweet Reactions Detailed; Company Working on Rings for Fleets, Spaces: Report

iPhone 14 Lineup May Have All Models Featuring 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays
