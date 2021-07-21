Technology News
Apple to Release All 5G-Enabled iPhone Handsets for 2022 Lineup: Report

Apple will not launch an updated version of iPhone mini next year, as per sources.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2021 09:34 IST
Apple to Release All 5G-Enabled iPhone Handsets for 2022 Lineup: Report

In 2020, Apple launched the next-generation iPhone SE (2020) that borrowed its design from iPhone 8

  • iPhone SE 3 will feature the Apple A14 Bionic SoC
  • Apple has also been preparing updated versions of other products
  • The next iPhone SE will be the cheapest 5G offering from Apple

iPhone handsets set to be released next year will be 5G-capable, Nikkei reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter. This would include all the iPhone models launched in 2022, including Apple's first revamp of its budget handset iPhone SE in two years. The Cupertino company will not introduce any new 4G models from 2022, the report said.

The report cited sources who said that Apple will not launch an updated version of iPhone mini next year. The phone's poor sales led to this decision, as per sources.

A recent report claimed that iPhone SE 3 — a successor to iPhone SE (2020) — will feature the Apple A14 Bionic SoC and launch in the first half of next year. iPhone SE (2020) is powered by A13 Bionic. With Apple A14 Bionic, the new budget phone from Apple will be at par with the iPhone 12 series and the latest iPad Air.

As per noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next iPhone SE will be the cheapest 5G offering from Apple. Kuo also said that in terms of design, it will be “roughly the same” as the current iPhone SE (2020).

The first iPhone SE was launched in 2016 to replace iPhone 5s. It came with the Apple A9 SoC but retained the physical structure of iPhone 5s. Then in 2020, Apple launched the next-generation iPhone SE (2020) that borrowed its design from iPhone 8 but came with the Apple A13 Bionic SoC. The next iPhone SE is expected to retain the same design but have upgraded internals. Back in April, it was rumoured that iPhone SE 3 will feature a 4.7-inch display that is the same size as the current generation iPhone SE.

 

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
RedmiBook Laptops Launch in India Teased Ahead of Formal Announcement

Apple to Release All 5G-Enabled iPhone Handsets for 2022 Lineup: Report
