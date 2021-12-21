Technology News
iPhone 14 to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera, iPhone 15 to Sport ‘Periscope’ Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo

The noted analyst has reportedly predicted the camera advancements of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 in an investor note.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 December 2021 14:20 IST
iPhone 14 to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera, iPhone 15 to Sport 'Periscope' Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 series has 12-megapixel cameras as standard

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 is predicted to have an upgraded pixel count
  • Kuo previously also forecast a 48-megapixel camera on the next iPhone
  • iPhone 15 may be the first iPhone model to have a periscope-shaped lens

iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 will receive significant camera updates, an Apple analyst has reportedly predicted. While the next year's iPhone is forecast to have a 48-megapixel camera as an upgrade to the existing 12-megapixel sensor, iPhone 15 which would come in 2023 is said to have a periscope-shaped lens. Apple may be able to deliver an improved camera performance through the enhancements it has planned. In case of iPhone 14 particularly, the Cupertino company is expected to provide better results by adding an upgraded camera.

9to5Mac reports that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the camera advancements of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 in an investor note.

This is not the first time Kuo has talked about the iPhone 14 camera. In April, the analyst predicted the presence of a 48-megapixel camera. He also suggested that there could be 8K video recording support on the new model.

Apple currently offers a 12-megapixel camera setup on its iPhone 13 series that enables up to 4K video recording.

The additional megapixel count is expected to help provide better results, with additional detailing in photos and videos. Users may also get low light performance enhancements.

Analyst Jeff Pu recently corroborated the details shared by Kuo and predicted a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera on next year's iPhone. Pu, however, expected that the new camera would be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models as the regular iPhone 14 variants may still go with the standard 12-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.

Kuo also predicted that in the second half of 2023, iPhone 15 would come along with the periscope lens. The analyst made a similar prediction in March as well. The periscope lens was also initially expected to be a part of the iPhone 13 series and was later speculated to come in 2022.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 2022, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
