iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Feature Apple Watch-Like Always-On Display

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 July 2021 17:35 IST
iPhone 13 may be powered by a faster A15 chip

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 may come in Pearl and Sunset Gold colour options
  • Apple has asked suppliers to produce 90 million iPhones this fall
  • iPhone 13 series is reported to feature faster wireless charging

iPhone 13 launch is still over a month away but the leaks have been abundant. The range is expected to have four models – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A new leak now suggests that the iPhone 13 series may have a 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on display mode similar to the one on the Apple Watch. The Always-On Display feature is likely to drain more battery, but the display is said to be less power-consuming than the one on the iPhone 12 series.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in the latest Power On newsletter that the next-gen iPhones will come with a smaller notch and a faster A15 chip. The display is likely to be better for battery life, which means that it gives room to Apple for integrating features like the Always-On display mode seen on the Apple Watch. The display may also feature a 120Hz refresh rate and is reported to bring upgrades to video recording.

Gurman reports that Apple has tasked suppliers with building up to 90 million new iPhones for this fall. That's a 20 percent increase over the 75 million units Apple planned for the iPhone 12 series in 2020. While there is reported to be 120Hz refresh rate support, it will likely be variable in nature and the transition will be based on the work you do on your phone. The iPhone 13 series is also reported to come with power-efficient LTPO displays, which will make room for Apple to integrate new features, like the reported Always-On display.

Apart from display upgrades, the iPhone 13 may come in two new colour options — Pearl and Sunset Gold. The entire range is likely to support Wi-Fi 6E and the camera module on the Pro models is reported to be significantly larger than its predecessor. Additionally, the iPhone 13 series is reported to feature faster wireless charging and improved wide-angle lens over the last generation of iPhones.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
