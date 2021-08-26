Technology News
loading

iPhone 13 Series May Cost More, to Mitigate Rise in Chip Production Costs: Report

TSMC, Apple’s leading chip supplier, is looking to increase chip production cost by up to 20 percent.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 August 2021 16:26 IST
iPhone 13 Series May Cost More, to Mitigate Rise in Chip Production Costs: Report

New iPhones may see a 3-5 percent price hike due to changes at TSMC

Highlights
  • TSMC’s sub-7nm process technologies quotes may rise by 3-10 percent
  • Apple may raise iPhone 13 prices to mitigate impact on profitability
  • Price changes will be effective for orders fulfilled in December

iPhone 13 series prices may be higher than expected, a new report suggests. Apple is reportedly looking to increase the price tag on the iPhone 13 range to mitigate the impact of rise in chip-making costs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Apple's leading chip supplier, is reportedly planning to increase the costs of its chip production. This will impact TSMC customers including Apple. While the new increased pricing is reported to come into effect in January 2022, Apple will reportedly sell its iPhone 13 series at a higher price tag to minimise the impact on profitability.

DigiTmes, citing its sources, reports that TSMC plans to increase the cost of its chip production by up to 20 percent. TSMC has notified its customers about this increase and it plans to bring it into effect from January 2022. The increase in production cost is reportedly for TSMC's ‘advance and mature process technologies'. The report adds that the price adjustments will also be for the orders scheduled to be fulfilled starting December.

Apple is one of the biggest clients of TSMC, with its orders reportedly accounting for over 20 percent of the company's total revenue from its chips. Apple will reportedly bring a 3-5 percent hike in iPhone 13 prices due to these changes as TSMC's advanced sub-7nm process technologies quotes may rise by 3-10 percent.

To lessen the impact of this increase in chip production cost and on its profitability, Apple is reportedly looking to increase the cost of the iPhone 13 series from beforehand. Apple is looking to pass the cost onto the end-market customers and other smartphone brand vendors may do the same.

This means that Apple is likely to price its upcoming iPhones a little higher. The iPhone 13 range is rumoured to see considerable improvements in cameras, with the top-end models expected to add ProRes support for videos and portrait mode videos.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Price, iPhone 13 Specifications, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone, Apple, TSMC
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Huawei Nova Y60 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Series May Cost More, to Mitigate Rise in Chip Production Costs: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Sets First Virtual Global Fan Event TUDUM for September 25
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop With 17-Hour Battery Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 12 5G Bands Launched
  6. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops Launched in India: All Details
  7. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India: Find Out Why
  8. Moto E20 Specifications and Renders Leak Online, Dual Rear Cameras Tipped
  9. Mi TV 5X Series Launched in Three Sizes in India: All Details
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series May Cost More, to Mitigate Rise in Chip Production Costs: Report
  2. Huawei Nova Y60 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro Launched in India
  4. Gamescom 2021 Brings Over 40 Game Reveals at Opening Night Live; Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West Get Release Dates
  5. UK Pursuing Data Partnerships With US, Australia, South Korea, Others to Boost Trade Post Brexit
  6. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Says It Can Remotely Disable Stolen TV Sets, Activates Function in South Africa
  8. New Drone Rules 2021: No Security Clearance Required for Registration; No Operation Licence Needed in India
  9. Man Shares Photo of 'Ever-Shrinking' Xbox Gamerpic Due to Advances in Tech, Xbox Engineering Lead Responds
  10. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India Due to New FDI Rules That Limit Foreign Ownership of Media Houses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com