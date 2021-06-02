iPhone 13 series (not the official name) could come with larger battery capacity compared to iPhone 12 series. As per a new leak, three battery capacities have been shared that could be for iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, which makes sense considering the smaller battery capacities of last year's iPhone 12 series. Additionally, a separate report claims more than 50 percent of iPhone 13 models will support mmWave 5G that is better than the limited mmWave iPhone 12 series in the US.

iPhone 12 series was launched in October last year with four models — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. While Apple has not shared any details about its iPhone 13 models for this year, it is expected to continue the four-phone trend. The battery capacity for the four models has been leaked by a known tipster on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. Digital Chat Station (translated) has shared battery capacity for three iPhone 13 models and considering that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro carry the same battery capacity, the same can be expected for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. iPhone 13 Pro Max has been tipped to come with a 4,352mAh battery that is significantly bigger than iPhone 12 Pro Max's 3,687mAh.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro could come with a 3,095mAh battery that is also bigger than last year's 2,815mAh in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The third and last capacity shared by the tipster is presumably for the iPhone 13 mini that may carry 2,406mAh, again higher than the iPhone 12 mini's 2,227mAh.

As we have seen with previous and current generation iPhone models, capacity isn't everything. iPhone 12 Pro (Review) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (Review) deliver impressive battery life even when compared to Android phones that sport much larger battery capacities. This is due to the efficiency of Apple's A14 Bionic SoC found in the iPhone 12 series, among other factors. This year, like previous generations, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to offer an upgraded SoC that may be more efficient than the A14 Bionic.

Furthermore, a report by MacRumors, citing a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, states more than 50 percent of iPhone 13 models will support mmWave 5G. This suggests mmWave support on the iPhone 13 models will not be limited to the US like with the iPhone 12 series. mmWave is faster than sub-6GHz, both of which are set of frequencies used by a 5G connection. This coincides with an older report that references analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's latest investor note that also said mmWave will expand to countries like Australia, Canada, Japan, and major European mobile operators.