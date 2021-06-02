Technology News
  • iPhone 13 Series May Sport Larger Batteries Than iPhone 12, mmWave 5G Expected in Over 50 Percent Models

iPhone 13 Series May Sport Larger Batteries Than iPhone 12, mmWave 5G Expected in Over 50 Percent Models

iPhone 13 series does not have an official release date yet but is expected to bring four models like the iPhone 12 series.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 June 2021 12:21 IST


iPhone 12 series only supports mmWave 5G in the US

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 series may include four models
  • iPhone 12 Pro may be backed by 4,352mAh battery
  • iPhone 13 mini may carry 2,406mAh battery

iPhone 13 series (not the official name) could come with larger battery capacity compared to iPhone 12 series. As per a new leak, three battery capacities have been shared that could be for iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, which makes sense considering the smaller battery capacities of last year's iPhone 12 series. Additionally, a separate report claims more than 50 percent of iPhone 13 models will support mmWave 5G that is better than the limited mmWave iPhone 12 series in the US.

iPhone 12 series was launched in October last year with four models — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. While Apple has not shared any details about its iPhone 13 models for this year, it is expected to continue the four-phone trend. The battery capacity for the four models has been leaked by a known tipster on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. Digital Chat Station (translated) has shared battery capacity for three iPhone 13 models and considering that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro carry the same battery capacity, the same can be expected for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. iPhone 13 Pro Max has been tipped to come with a 4,352mAh battery that is significantly bigger than iPhone 12 Pro Max's 3,687mAh.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro could come with a 3,095mAh battery that is also bigger than last year's 2,815mAh in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The third and last capacity shared by the tipster is presumably for the iPhone 13 mini that may carry 2,406mAh, again higher than the iPhone 12 mini's 2,227mAh.

As we have seen with previous and current generation iPhone models, capacity isn't everything. iPhone 12 Pro (Review) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (Review) deliver impressive battery life even when compared to Android phones that sport much larger battery capacities. This is due to the efficiency of Apple's A14 Bionic SoC found in the iPhone 12 series, among other factors. This year, like previous generations, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to offer an upgraded SoC that may be more efficient than the A14 Bionic.

Furthermore, a report by MacRumors, citing a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, states more than 50 percent of iPhone 13 models will support mmWave 5G. This suggests mmWave support on the iPhone 13 models will not be limited to the US like with the iPhone 12 series. mmWave is faster than sub-6GHz, both of which are set of frequencies used by a 5G connection. This coincides with an older report that references analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's latest investor note that also said mmWave will expand to countries like Australia, Canada, Japan, and major European mobile operators.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Series, Apple, 5G, mmWave
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme GT 5G Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch


