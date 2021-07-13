Technology News
iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Come With Two New Colour Options — Pearl, Sunset Gold

iPhone 13 series is expected to be unveiled in September, though Apple has not shared any details.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 July 2021 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Apple Tomorrow

iPhone 13 Pro Max could have larger sensors than predecessor

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max is tipped to feature triple rear camera setup
  • Apple has not shared a release date for iPhone 13 yet
  • iPhone 13 series may include four models

iPhone 13 series has been tipped to offer two new colour options alongside Black and Gold. A tipster has shared an image of what is claimed to be iPhone 13 Pro Max on Twitter showing four colours and the triple rear camera module. The overall design is pretty similar to iPhone 12 Pro Max except for the colour options. Apple is expected to unveil four new models in the upcoming iPhone 13 series — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max — later this year.

While Apple has not shared any information on the upcoming iPhone 13 series and its launch, there have been several leaks in the past hinting at the design and some specifications. The latest leak comes from user Apple Tomorrow (@Apple_Tomorrow) on Twitter who shared a couple of images of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in four colours — Matte Black, Pearl, Rosé, and Sunset Gold. Pearl and Sunset Gold seem to be the two new colours as Apple has offered Matte Black and Rose Gold iPhone models in the past.

The Sunset Gold colour seems to have a darker shade of gold compared to the Rose Gold or the current Gold option that is available for iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Pearl colour looks similar to the Silver option currently available. Also, the Rosé colour option seems to be the Rose Gold colour that Apple offered with iPhone 7. It is possible that the entire series could be offered in these new colours.

As for the phone's design, the camera module can be seen housing three sensors in the same fashion as iPhone 12 Pro Max. There is a small flash module and a LiDAR sensor in the same position as well.

A recent report claimed that iPhone 13 Pro models could come with significantly larger camera modules compared to the predecessors. This suggests the camera sensors used on iPhone 13 Pro modes could be larger. Earlier this month, it was also reported that the iPhone 13 series could support faster wireless charging owing to a larger charging coil.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple
Vineet Washington
