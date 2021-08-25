iPhone 13 series has been tipped to launch on September 17 and the third generation AirPods have been tipped to launch on September 30. The latest leak comes via a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo who shared a screenshot of four models of the iPhone 13 series that have been previously rumoured as well — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. The next-generation AirPods have been listed as AirPods 3 but it is unclear if that will be the final marketing name.

Several leaks in the past have mentioned a September launch for the iPhone 13 series which is typically when Apple launches its new iPhone models, though last year the iPhone 12 series faced a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This time, an exact date for the iPhone 13 series has been leaked and according to a screenshot from an e-commerce app shared by tipster Panda is bald (translated) on Weibo, the iPhone 13 series will be unveiled on September 17. The screenshot lists all four models expected to be part of the series — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini.

Interestingly, only the iPhone 13 model can be seen without any cover and it shows what could be the Sunset Gold colourway with dual rear cameras and a notch at the front.

The same screenshot also suggests that AirPods 3 could be unveiled on September 30 date and they could come with IPX4 water resistance. It is unclear what the final marketing name for the third generation AirPods will be as the previous two generation models have simply been named AirPods.

Apart from this, no other information on the iPhone 13 series or AirPods was available. Recently, the iPhone 13 series was tipped to come with increased battery capacities and wider 5G support over the existing models. It was also reported that the upcoming series may face component shortages.