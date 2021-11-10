Technology News
  Apple to Release Software Update for iPhone 13 to Allow Third Party Screen Replacements Without Breaking Face ID

Apple to Release Software Update for iPhone 13 to Allow Third-Party Screen Replacements Without Breaking Face ID

Exact timings of the iPhone 13 update are yet to be announced, though.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 November 2021 15:20 IST
Apple to Release Software Update for iPhone 13 to Allow Third-Party Screen Replacements Without Breaking Face ID

iPhone 13 carries a microcontroller that helps determine third-party screen replacements

Highlights
  • Apple has promised an update for iPhone 13 screen replacements
  • iFixit found Apple restricting third-party screen swapping
  • iPhone 13 is the only model in the lineup to carry the restriction

iPhone 13 was recently found to completely disable its Face ID functionality if a user goes for its third-party screen replacement. That particular move by Apple was believed to be deliberate and one of its latest attempts to limit third-party repairing. The Cupertino company now seems to be addressing those concerns over rigid repairability restrictions by bringing a software update for the iPhone 13. It will enable Face ID to continue to operate in case the screen is replaced with a third-party replacement.

Apple told The Verge that it will release an update that will allow users to continue using Face ID on their iPhone 13 handsets after a third-party screen replacement. The exact timeline of the update is yet to be revealed.

DIY tutorial website iFixit earlier this month found that Apple was restricting iPhone 13 users from replacing its screen at a local shop by disabling Face ID. The site said that the issue was not limited to a particular iOS version and existed even on the latest iOS 15.1.

The lockdown is unique to the iPhone 13 and is difficult to understand as the Face ID module is entirely separate from the screen. Interestingly, Apple uses the microcontroller available on the display to help determine third-party replacements, and then disable Face ID. This would force an iPhone 13 user to visit an Apple authorised repair centre if they didn't want to lose the unrelated functionality. Authorised service centres have the software tool that allows the new microcontroller to be associated.

The team at iFixit found a workaround where the repairability is possible by moving the original microcontroller from the original screen onto its replacement. But that process requires a sophisticated repairing setup where microsoldering is available. It isn't something that you will commonly get at most of your nearby repair shops.

iFixit calls Apple's back off a “tactical achievement” for the repair market as it will allow local shops to fix the displays of the iPhone 13 — without breaking Face ID and directing consumers to visit an Apple authorised service centre.

“Apple — and the many companies it inspires — will advance again with more parts lockdowns, more feature reductions, more reasons why only their profitable repair centres can do this work. Repair shops are still looking at a future that involves more microsoldering, more time, and possibly tighter profit margins, as they compete against a company that can fix its own firmware blocks from the cloud,” the site said.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

Further reading: iPhone 13, Face ID, Apple iPhone 13, Apple

Further reading: iPhone 13, Face ID, Apple iPhone 13, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nykaa Surges to Near Rs. 1 Lakh Crore Valuation in Blockbuster Debut
Google Maps Gets Dark Mode for iOS Users: How to Enable

Apple to Release Software Update for iPhone 13 to Allow Third-Party Screen Replacements Without Breaking Face ID
Comment
